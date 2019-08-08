REVIEW: The King's Speech at Windsor Theatre Royal

I enjoyed the film ‘The King’s Speech’ but I was absolutely blown away by ‘The King’s Speech’ the play. This excellently produced, written, directed and performed piece of theatre kept me captivated throughout.

As part of the ‘Made for Windsor Repertory’ season, this was an expertly paced performance with a standout lead in Chris Casey, who portrayal of the stuttering sovereign was as tremendous as it was compelling.

Paul Lavers as Lionel Logue, the speech therapist was equally watchable as were the strong supporting cast and although the conclusion of the story is well known, I did find myself willing ‘Bertie’ to succeed in his speech to the nation and almost cheering aloud when he finished unhindered.

I did think that I was always going to compare it with the film version, but although the same story, it’s presentation was always going to differ and it didn’t take me long to forgo the comparison and enjoy the heightened focus and intimacy that theatre allows.

A quality production that speaks for itself.