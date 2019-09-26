Windsor Half Marathon training blog week 6 - a pre-half marathon

Something surprising happened this week. I went on a run - the longest I’ve done in six years - and I… enjoyed it.

Last week (yes, last week. This is another late blog - sorry!) I did a half marathon. After work, me and dad ran from the house to Richmond Park, around Richmond Park, and back home again - 13.1miles.

And… it went really well, surprisingly. There was a beautiful sunset over Wimbledon, deer scattered as we ran past them, and I wore a head torch, which was a novelty and kept me entertained for a good 30 minutes.

We decided before we set off that we weren’t interested in how long it took, that we only wanted to cover the ground and be able to stand on two feet afterwards - and that was liberating.

One issue I have had with running for years is the pressure. Pressure that I put myself under to get a good time each time I go. When I was at university, I tried to run a lap of campus every week, but each time I would put myself under so much pressure to go faster than last week that I would get nervous and tense before each run. I had to stop because it ruined my day each time it came around again.

This just felt so relaxed. We weren’t looking at the clock, we stopped to get pictures of the sunset. Don’t get me wrong, it wasn’t a picnic. The last two miles were pretty gruelling and it doesn't half get boring when you’re running for two hours, but I didn’t collapse at the end, I wasn’t sick, and the next day I could even walk properly - amazing!

I decided to do a half marathon as part of my training because I wanted to be prepared for the proper one on Sunday. I wanted to know I could do it. My report will go in the paper and I don’t want the readers to see pictures of me flat on my back - or in the ambulance -after I’ve crossed the finish line.

So now I know I can do it, and that’s quite a relief. This week I went on a gentle four-mile jog, but that’s it in terms of training. All I need to do is put my feet up and not eat too much junk food - something I suppose I can manage for a few more days.

If you’re in Windsor on Sunday, keep an eye out for me. I’ll be the one wearing a Maidenhead United shirt (with pride), with tears streaming down my face and possibly with vomit down my front.

Take a picture of me and post it online with a mocking caption! I’ll be glad for the ‘engagement’.

Thanks a lot for keeping up with these blogs - even if one person who was considering signing up for a half marathon has changed their mind and bottled it as a result, that counts as success in my eyes! Well done - you’ve made the right decision.