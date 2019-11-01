See where thousands of homes could be built across the Royal Borough

Now the amended Borough Local Plan has been voted through, thousands of homes are set to be built across the borough.

The council have now committed to building more than 14,000 homes between now and 2033. 6,479 have been built over the past few years, but sites have now been allocated for 7,891 more.

View the interactive map below to see what sites in the Royal Borough have been allocated for housing.

Here is a full list of the allocated development sites:

Central Maidenhead:

Nicholsons Centre (500 homes); land between High Street and West Street (278 homes); St Mary’s Walk (120 homes); York Road (67 homes, 383 in commitments); West Street opportunity area (240 homes); Methodist Church in High Street (50 homes); Maidenhead Railway Station (150 homes); St Cloud Way (550 homes); Stafferton Way Retail Park (350 homes); Land east of Braywick Gate in Braywick Road (50 homes).

Other Maidenhead:

Desborough, Harvest Hill Road (2,600 homes); St Mark’s Hospital, (54 homes); land east of Woodlands Park Ave and north of Woodlands Business Park (300 homes); land known as Spencer’s Farm, north of Lutman Lane (330 homes); land between Windsor Road and Bray Lake (100 homes).

Windsor:

Land north and south of A308 (450 homes); Squires Garden Centre in Maidenhead Road (39 homes); Windsor and Eton Riverside Station car park (30 homes); King Edward VII Hospital (47 homes).

Ascot:

Ascot centre (300 homes); Shorts Waste Transfer Station in St George’s Lane (131 homes); Ascot Station car park (50 homes); Englemere Lodge in London Road (10 homes); Heatherwood Hospital (250 homes); Sandridge House in London Road (25 homes).

Other places:

Broomhall car park, Sunningdale (30 homes); White House in London Road, Sunningdale (10 homes); Sunningdale Park (230 homes); Cookham Gas Holder in Whyteladyes Lane (50 homes); land north of Lower Mount Farm in Long Lane, Cookham (200 homes); land east of Strande Park, Cookham (20 homes); land at Riding Court Road and London Road, Datchet (80 homes); land east of Queen Mother Reservoir, Horton (100 homes).