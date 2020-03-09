Royal Borough confirms first case of coronavirus

The Royal Borough has confirmed its first case of coronavirus.

The council confirmed that it is working alongside specialists from Public Health England with the COVID-19 patient in a statement released this afternoon (Monday).

The patient is in hospital receiving treatment.

Cllr Stuart Carroll, lead member for adult social care, children services, health and mental health, said: “I’d like to reassure people that we are working with health colleagues to do everything we can to stop the virus spreading and ensure the people of the Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead are protected.

“If you have not been contacted by Public Health England as a close contact of the confirmed case you do not need to take any action at this time.”

Alison Barnett, centre director for Public Health England South East, added: “Public Health England is contacting people who had close contact with the latest confirmed case of COVID-19.

“Close contacts will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact with the confirmed case. This tried and tested method will ensure we are able to minimise any risk to them and the wider public.”

Health and local authorities have appealed for people to follow national Government guidance and take basic hygiene precautions to prevent further spread of the illness.

These precautions include sneezing or coughing into a tissue and binning it, washing your hands frequently and avoiding touching your face unless you have just washed your hands.

Evidence indicates most cases appear to be mild, with patients experiencing flu-like symptoms. Older people or those with weakened immune systems may experience more severe symptoms.

Cllr Carroll added: “These are the same simple steps we all should be taking to avoid other illnesses such as flu which is also prevalent during the winter and it is important that residents help protect themselves and others.

“If you have recently travelled to an affected area or been in contact with someone who has, and you think you have symptoms associated with the coronavirus, you should not go to A&E or your doctor but self-isolate yourself at home and use the NHS 111 service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do www.111.nhs.uk”