Royal Borough shuts offices to public amid coronavirus outbreak

The Royal Borough has shut its offices to the public following the coronavirus outbreak.

Unless you have an appointment, you will not be able to enter the town hall from today (Wednesday). The council has taken the decision to protect its staff members and enable them to continue providing services in the borough.

If you have a planned appointment, you should attend it as normal unless you are told otherwise by the council.

The borough’s libraries, children’s centres, museums, libraries and youth centres will also be shut from today.

The services will remain shut until further notice.

Those looking to return library books can do so at the drop boxes outside each building. Books can also be renewed online at https://www3.rbwm.gov.uk/info/200197/libraries. Fines accrued during this period will be waived by the council.

Many council services can still be accessed online at http://www3.rbwm.gov.uk. To call the council’s services team dial 01628 683800. Lines may be busier than usual.

Updates for residents and businesses will be provided at https://www3.rbwm.gov.uk/news/article/400/covid19_resident_and_business_update_page