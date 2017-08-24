AS IT HAPPENED: GCSE results day 2017

Nervous GCSE students across East Berkshire and South Bucks picked up their results on Thursday.

We brought you reaction, stories from the students and pass rates throughout the morning, as well as pictures from our reporting and photography team.

9.46am:

COX GREEN SCHOOL: High achievers at the school included Susannah Ames, who gained a grade 9 in maths on top of the A she achieved in A-level maths the previous week.

Susannah notched up 11 A*-A grades, eight of which were the top mark.

Several of her fellow pupils also recorded a 9 in maths, including Hannah Croft, Jessica Arnold, Olivia Van’Klein Bou-Sreih and Sacha Mayhew.

Kirsten Franks got 9s in both English literature and language.

In literature, 9s were also achieved by Kieran Miles and Yasmin Pogson, while Jodie Cook and Siobhan Rothery got 9s for language.

Overall 86 per cent of pupils passed English and 88 per cent passed maths – with 80 per cent gaining five A*-C grades including the two subjects.

Headteacher Heidi Swidenbank said: ‘’We are so incredibly proud of this group of students. They have been a superb year group in every aspect of school life. They very much deserve academic success, huge opportunities are open to them because of their great sense of hard work, commitment and positive attitude.”

Friday, August 25, 9.43am:

BURNHAM PARK ACADEMY: Students at the school in Opendale Road celebrated a successful GCSE results day after being awarded more top grades than ever before.

Nearly 50 per cent of students achieved grades 9–4 including English and maths - with 32 per cent of students awarded a grade 7 or above.

Headteacher James Hughes said: “It’s a testament to the hard work of our students and academy staff that so many leave our academy today with the results they need to either go onto further study, college or employment.

“The entire academy community is brimming with pride today as we celebrate this wonderful set of results.”

Executive headteacher Matthew Flannigan added:“This is a significant improvement for the academy on its journey to becoming an outstanding academy, and we are extremely proud of all our students.”

4.06pm:

Our photographers visited eight schools in Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough for today's results. Click here to see our gallery of photos.

3.42pm:

LANGLEY ACADEMY: More than 70 per cent of students at Langley Academy got five or more A* to C grades.

In total, 70.6 per cent of learners managed five A* to Cs while 59.3 per cent achieved five A* to Cs including maths and English at 4 or above.

The academy, in Langley Road, said that 11 per cent of its students got 7 or above in maths and English.

3.09pm:

EAST BERKSHIRE COLLEGE: Cheers went up at Langley College and Windsor College as students picked up their GCSEs.

Many learners enrolled in part-time English and maths courses which they balanced alongside jobs, looking after their children and studying a vocational course at the college.

The college said that more than 475 students across the two sites achieved grade A* to C in maths and/or English.

2.27pm:

READING BLUE COAT SCHOOL: The school said its STEM (science, technology, engineering, maths) subjects were particularly strong this year.

Maths continued to shine as a leading department with 83 per cent of students attaining 7 and above.

Biology students achieved an impressive 98 per cent pass rate at A*-A, and over 80 per cent of chemistry, physics and geology students also got A*-A grades.

All of the school’s geography students achieved A*-B and art students delivered another set of strong results with 78 per cent of grades at A*-A.

Dr Kevin Magill, deputy headteacher, said: "It is very satisfying to see these strong results.

“I am proud of our pupils who have worked hard to achieve another set of excellent GCSE results for the School, and of course there are many individual success stories as well."

Francisco Nabais joined the school in the summer of 2015 when his family relocated from Portugal.

Despite English being his second language, he achieved an impressive seven A* and four A grades.

He said: “I am relieved GCSEs are now over and I can look forward to specialising in sciences at A-level.

“I would like to study mechanical engineering at university or perhaps robotics, which I find really interesting.”

Talented tennis player, Callum Rendle from Wokingham, achieved seven A* grades, one A and two Bs.

Callum competed in national championships over the summer and hopes to earn a tennis scholarship to the USA.

1.59pm:

SIR WILLIAM BORLASE’S GRAMMAR SCHOOL: It was another ‘outstanding’ year for GCSEs according to headteacher Dr Peter Holding.

The Marlow grammar school saw 99.4 per cent of its pupils gain A*-C grades, or their equivalent, with 74.5 per cent gaining the top A*-A marks, or 9-7 in the new system for English and maths.

This included 50 youngsters who achieved all As or better, while top performer Victoria Chong opened her results envelope to find eight A*s and three grade nines.

Dr Holding said: “We are really delighted by these results.

“With all the uncertainties surrounding the new exams in maths and English, this year group had to manage great uncertainty and anxiety, and I am very proud of the work that they put in and the successes they have now achieved.

“Over 30 per cent of our maths GCSE results were the new level 9, which is truly amazing​, and 40 per cent of all students gained Level 9 in one or more subject.

1.50pm:

LVS ASCOT: There was more reason to celebrate than most for a student who was told by hospital staff that he would not be able to sit his exams this year.

Tom Reid fell ill in April with a bacterial disease which attacked his spine and brain, and was told he may end up wheelchair-bound for life.

The determined student worked with hospital staff and the exam board to ensure he still took his exams, resulting in an A, fives Bs and three Cs – sitting a number of the exams on the ward.

During his initial exams he required someone to read and write for him due to paralysis but was able to take some exams independently as he improved.

His mother Melanie said: “I’m hugely proud of Tom. The school has been amazingly supportive and nurtured Tom to the position he is in today.

“Teachers from the school visited him in hospital regularly, helped him revise and worked with Tom on achievable goals. The support he has had from the school has been incredible. So much so Tom is now going to stay here for A-Levels rather than go to Henley College where he was going to attend. Tom has exceeded my expectations; I am bursting with pride”.

The school had 93.2 per cent of students gaining five or more A*-C grades and 13 per cent received at least three A* grades.

Principal Christine Cunniffe said: “I am extremely proud of all of our GCSE students who have shown that hard work produces excellent results, and of our teaching staff for inspiring them to exceed their expectations.

“To be over 30 per cent for A* and A grades is an amazing achievement and was the high point of a really good set of results. I am delighted that the majority of students will be staying on to LVS Ascot’s new sixth form centre which opens in September.”

1.45pm:

LONG CLOSE SCHOOL: A 100 per cent pass rate was achieved by students at Long Close School.

This year, 46 per cent of grades were at A* or A, while 96 per cent of grades were A* to C.

Headteacher Brendan Pavey said: “It is a pleasure to celebrate with our staff and students who have worked so hard to achieve these results.

“My congratulations go to all of our GCSE students and I wish them every success as they take their next steps into A-levels and beyond.”

1.44pm:

HOLYPORT COLLEGE: It was a big day in the history of Holyport College, which picked up its first ever set of GCSE results.

Out of 87 pupils sitting exams, 83 per cent gained five GCSEs at grades A*-C, or equivalent.

And among the newly introduced English and maths papers, 84 per cent achieved at least a grade 4 in both, while, in each subject, six per cent earned the top 9 mark.

“The governors had a vision of a school which met the needs of a wide range of abilities,” said headteacher Walter Boyle, “and we’re really happy this morning that our GCSE results show that children across that range have achieved well at Holyport College.

“I’m especially pleased to say that 26 per cent of our grades are A*s and As, showing that the hard work of our pupils, staff and parents has really paid off.”

The school, which opened in 2014, also saw 15 per cent of its pupils gain seven GCSEs at grades A or A*, or equivalent.

Deputy headteacher Ben McCarey added: “I think what’s so nice about these results is they represent young people doing extremely well in a school where they’re happy.

“These results don’t have to be political – what we are first is a school where all the pupils, parents and staff work extremely hard.”

1.31pm:

COX GREEN SCHOOL: High achievers at the school included Susannah Ames, who gained a grade 9 in maths on top of the A she achieved in A-level maths the previous week.

Susannah notched up 11 A* and A grades, eight of which were the top mark.

Several of her fellow pupils also recorded a 9 in maths, including Hannah Croft, Jessica Arnold, Olivia Van’Klein Bou-Sreih and Sacha Mayhew.

Kirsten Franks got 9s in both English literature and language.

In literature, 9s were also achieved by Kieran Miles and Yasmin Pogson, while Jodie Cook and Siobhan Rothery got 9s for language.

Overall, 86 per cent of pupils passed English and 88 per cent passed maths – with 80 per cent gaining five A*-C grades including the two subjects.

Headteacher Heidi Swidenbank said: “We are so incredibly proud of this group of students. They have been a superb year group in every aspect of school life. They very much deserve academic success, huge opportunities are open to them because of their great sense of hard work, commitment and positive attitude.”

1.20pm:

WINDSOR GIRLS’ SCHOOL: Star student Aaminah Saleem got a big hug from her sister after she found out she’d nailed her exams.

The 16-year-old from Slough started making notes for her subjects back in Year 10 and the hard work paid off as she got an 8 in English literature, 7 in maths and 6 in English language.

Her older sister, Ayesha, couldn’t hold back her joy as Aaminah also discovered she’d achieved two A*s, four As and a B in business.

In total, 66 per cent of students at the Imperial Road school passed English and Maths.

Headteacher Gill Labrum said: “I am delighted and very proud of the achievements of all our students.

“These excellent results are a reflection of the dedication of our students and the outstanding teaching and learning that exists within Windsor Girls’ School.”

1.11pm:

THE PIGGOTT SCHOOL: Pupils at the Twyford Road school were left unfazed by changes to GCSEs as it achieved its highest ever pass percentage in English, maths and three other subjects.

A total of 86.5 per cent gained five A* - C grades, a figure which includes level 4 in their best English subject and maths.

In English literature, 96 per cent of pupils passed, 89 per cent passed English language and 89 per cent passed maths.

All pupils who took biology, chemistry, physics, Chinese, computer science, electronics and photography passed.

“I thank all the teaching and support staff for their continued hard work, dedication and professionalism,” headteacher Derren Gray said.

“I congratulate all our students on their richly deserved success.”

1.07pm:

BURNHAM GRAMMAR SCHOOL: Headteacher Dr Andy Gillespie said that students and staff coped brilliantly with the mix of new and old GCSE courses and students had taken every opportunity to help improve their grades over the last two years.

He added: "These are a fantastic set of results with nearly two thirds of our students gaining five or more A* and A grades and over one third of students gaining eight or more A* and A grades.

Ben Hall, 16, received two 9 grades and eight A* grades.

He said: “I’m happy and a bit shocked.

“I am not sure about where I am going to be next year but I want to do maths, chemistry and French.”

Ananya Talwar was awarded three 9 grades, a B, an A* and five A grades.

The 16-year-old added: “I’m really happy and surprised, I did better than I thought I would.

“I’m going to stay here and do further maths, English literature, geography and chemistry.”

Overall the school had a 100 per sent A*-C pass rate, including English and Maths.

1pm:

NEWLANDS GIRL'S SCHOOL: There was a strong start to the new academic regime at Newlands Girls’ School, where 90 per cent of pupils gained a grade 4 or better in the new maths and English exams.

This included 28 pupils achieving the new top 9 grade.

There were strong performances in other subjects too, with 100 per cent of exam candidates gaining a C or better in biology, chemistry or physics.

And 90 per cent achieved the same in French, German or Spanish.

“It was harder in the English and maths papers,” said pupil Katie Walker, “but we were well prepared for them and they were alright in the end.”

Headtecaher Louise Ceska added: “We were delighted last year ad we’re delighted again this year."

12.55pm:

CHARTERS SCHOOL: Of the 241 pupils who took exams this year, 79 per cent achieved five A*-C passes including 9-4 in English and maths.

Overall 81 per cent got 9-4 grades in English and maths and 35 per cent of grades awarded were A*-A or equivalent.

Co-headteachers Martyn Parker and Richard Pilgrim said: “We are delighted the hard work of our students and staff has been rewarded with such excellent results. They have had to cope with significant changes to the examinations yet have still achieved results that provide them with a range of opportunities for the future. We wish them well as they embark on their way to the Sixth Form or college courses next year.”

Pupil Olivia Agyei said: “I was really pleased with my overall performance as I can now follow all my chosen courses in the sixth form. I was particularly delighted to get a grade 9 for English language as I know that the changes have made this much harder to achieve.”

Fellow pupil Lauren Paul said: “I was shocked but delighted to achieve an A* for chemistry and overall I exceeded expectations with five A* grades and then all A grades apart from one B.”

12.50pm:

UPTON COURT GRAMMAR SCHOOL: Students and staff at the school celebrated their success on GCSE results day with 100 per cent of pupils achieving five or more passes including English and maths and 95 per cent gaining passes in eight or more subjects.

Under the new system a quarter of all maths students achieved a 9 grade.

Imran Ashraf, from Hounslow, was one of those students.

He said he hoped to follow in the footsteps of his parents by going into medicine after his A-levels and becoming a doctor.

“They were very happy”, said the 16-year-old.

He achieved the equivalent of an A and above in all subjects and wanted to study biology, chemistry and maths at A-level.

Diaz Benga wasn’t expecting to do as well as she did

“I was crying when I saw the 8 in maths”, said the 16-year-old from Hayes.

Diaz was awarded a B and above in all her subjects and was also hoping to go on and study medicine in the future.

School principal, Mercedes Hernandez Estrada, said “This year, with the new grading system in maths and English, our students have continued to demonstrate the excellent progress and outcomes that have been a tradition in this school.

“We congratulate our students and staff for their exceptional achievements.”

12.47pm:

THE MARIST SCHOOL: Over half of all grades at the independent school were A* or A and 9-7 with 98 per cent of girls gaining 5A*-C grades including English and maths.

Among the top performers were Tiffene Duggen-Hill with 10A*s two grade 9s and a 7 and Eilidh Quinn with a A^, 8A*, two grade 9s and a grade 7.

Sara Lopez-Fujimaki also impressed with 8A*s and an A alongside a grade 9 and 2 grade 7s.

Principal Karl McCloskey said, “Marist girls are highly skilled, extremely talented and characterised by a positive work ethic.

“This year group, like those who have gone before, have attained an excellent set of results which will serve as a strong foundation for the advanced phase of their education. I am extremely proud of them all.”

12.36pm:

DESBOROUGH COLLEGE: National trends were bucked at Desborough College, which saw the numbers of pupils gaining good grades in English and maths rise.

The school, in Shoppenhangers Road, saw 75 per cent of pupils sitting the exams gain a grade 4, the equivalent of a C, or better, in both, while in maths alone this was 89 per cent.

And across the board 70 per cent gained five GCSEs at grades A*-C, or their equivalent, including English and Maths, up nine per cent from last year.

Headteacher Paul Frazer said: “Our results have improved in maths significantly, with 89 per cent of our boys getting level 4 or higher, so we seem to have bucked the national trend.

“We’ve been labelled one of the new ‘gromps’ – a comprehensive school with a grammar school ethos, longer days and a strong emphasis on behaviour.

“We’ve got high expectations for what the boys should be achieving and those things, along with supportive parents and teachers, leads to very good outcomes.”

Pupils Zander Dumas and Rahul Chawla, who both plan to stay on for A-levels, praised the high teaching standards which had helped them manage the new exams.

12.31pm:

SLOUGH & ETON BUSINESS AND ENTERPRISE COLLEGE: Headteacher Paul McAteer praised his students for coping with the changes to exam grading and called on the government to adopt a settled system.

A total of 62 per cent of students achieved five A* to C grades including 4 or more in English and Maths.

Haajrah Ahmed, 16, from Cippenham, prepped for her exams by revising with friends at The Curve and her results included a 5 in Maths, 6 in English literature and 6 in English language.

Headteacher Paul McAteer said: “It would be nice to get to a point where we have a settled exam system for an extended period of time.

“Schools are constantly changing and that isn’t helpful for the success of the children.

“It’s testament to their hard work that we have achieved the best results ever.”

Mr McAteer is now leaving the school after nine successful years to start a new job looking after international schools runs by GEMS Education.

12.25pm:

LANGLEY GRAMMAR SCHOOL: Jayant Kalyan, 15, was outside the sixth form block with proud father, Sharwan, after completing his registration to study A-level physics, maths, economics and computing at the school.

He took 13 GCSE exams in total with a B and above in all subjects including a 9 in maths and 4 A* grades.

He said: “I’m slightly disappointed.

“But now I know what my strengths are and can focus on them during my A-levels.”

Amar Degon from Slough said he wasn’t expecting to achieve a 9 in English literature, an 8 in English language and a 7 in maths. With 7 A*s and an A grade in his other subjects, the 16-year-old also had an A* in ICT from last year.

He hopes to eventually go on and study law at university.

On the new grading system, head of maths Simi Mangat said: “We didn’t have much material to work with in terms of textbooks, resources and that kind of stuff.

“So actually we’re really really pleased that the students have done as well as they have.”

All students achieved a standard pass in English and maths - with 61.1 per cent getting a 7 or above.

Across the unreformed grades, 96 per cent of students achieved A*-C grades.

12.20pm:

BRIGIDINE SCHOOL, WINDSOR: The joint headteachers hailed an ‘impressive performance’ as GCSE pupils enjoyed the best results day the school has seen in five years.

For pupils, 41.2 per cent of grades were A* and As, 76.5 per cent were A*-B and 84.7 per cent were A*-C.

In a statement, joint headteachers Dawn Fleming and Simon Larter said: “This is a very impressive performance for an academically non-selective school. We are delighted with how hard our students have worked.”

12.14pm:

FURZE PLATT SENIOR SCHOOL: There was double trouble at Furze Platt, where twins Charlotte and Joanna Gould swept the boards with the equivalent of eight A*s each.

The pair’s results were separated by the slimmest of margins, although Charlotte just pulled away in further maths, an exam they signed up to with just four months of preparation, picking up an A^, one up from an A*.

They both plan to stay at the school, in Furze Platt Road, to study biology, chemistry and maths at A-level before going on to read medicine, although probably at different universities.

Overall the school equalled its 2013 record of 96 per cent of pupils gaining eight GCSEs.

Headteacher Tanya White said: “There was a lot in the media in the run up to today about what pupils would get, but I think as a comprehensive school we can get these results then I’m exceptionally pleased.

“We haven’t noticed any significant differences and some of our youngsters have really excelled – for some, the new 9 grade has really given them the chance to shine.

“We’ve got a lot of happy faces and the vast majority will go on to sixth form and I think the teachers will have the confidence to know what the exams will mean going forward.”

12.12pm:

CLAIRES COURT: Nearly a third (30 per cent) of girls’ grades were A* and A as 84.2 per cent achieved five A*-C grades across the independent schools.

Among those celebrating was Charlotte Lewis, who gained 5A*s, 2As, 2Bs and a C. She said: “I was so relieved and happy when I opened my results, especially as some of them were better than I expected.”

Joseph Stephen (pictured) received 5A*s, 3As, a B and a C. He said: “I am really, really pleased with my results. I am staying here in the sixth form to study maths, philosophy and ethics, biology and economics.

A total of 21.1 per cent of grades across the schools were A* and A, while 81.2 per cent achieved 5A*-C grades including English and maths.

NOON:

BEECHWOOD SCHOOL: A total of 53 per cent of pupils secured five or more higher level passes at the Long Readings Lane school.

Executive headteacher Kathleen Higgins said the 67 per cent of pupils who gained a grade 4 or higher in English was ‘very pleasing indeed’.

She added: “We are so proud of our young people who have met and, in many instances, exceeded their targets and who are now positioned to continue their studies.

“They are hugely congratulated for all their hard work.

“I also express my huge thanks to staff and families who have provided such excellent support.

“The dedication and commitment of all has led to very pleasing and encouraging outcomes.”

11.58am:

ST BERNARD’S CATHOLIC GRAMMAR SCHOOL: There were tears, smiles and some screaming as pupils opened their GCSE results earlier.

Across the school 61 per cent of exams were graded at A*/A or 7 or above under the new system and 100 per cent of students obtained 9-4 grades in both English and maths.

Roger Watson, in charge of assessment and data said: “Our grades have held up very well and we’re happy.

“We’ve got more 9 grades than we hoped for.”

16-year-old Daniel Beer from Windsor said he didn’t get what he wanted in English with two 6 grades but picked up a 9 in maths and A* grades in everything else. Daniel is staying on at the school to study maths, physics and chemistry at A-level.

A delighted Ellen Gilmore also from Windsor was going to Reading Festival to celebrate with friends.

The 16-year-old said: “I’m really happy all the hard work has paid off.

“I was in the library every day.”

11.53am:

THE WINDSOR BOYS' SCHOOL: Skype sessions discussing the works of William Shakespeare helped 16-year-old Chris Hill achieve the GCSE results he wanted.

The Windsor Boys’ School student used the online video chat service to discuss the plot and themes of the playwright’s famous play, Macbeth, with his class mates.

His interactive revision sessions helped him achieve an 8 in English literature while he also scooped two 9s in English language and maths as well as six A*s and one A.

In total, 69 per cent of students at the Maidenhead Road school achieved pass grades in both English and maths.

Headteacher Gavin Henderson said: “With ever-changing goalposts in the sphere of examination, results and school accountability I am very proud of the achievements of all our students this year.”

11.51am:

ST JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL: Amid a raft of excellent results at the Shaggy Calf Lane school were several stand-out students.

Liwia Nosarzewska attained two 9s, three A*s, eight As and a B, despite her brother’s death in March this year.

“I didn’t know what to say,” she said of receiving her grades, having done so well despite the family bereavement happening so close to exam time.

“I was literally like, this isn’t me.

“I stood there and everyone was like, congratulations.”

A total 75 per cent of pupils achieved at least five A* - C grades, an increase of 20 per cent on last year.

The overall pass rate was A* - G was 100 per cent.

Head of school Louise Baker said: “I would like to thank staff, parent and students for their efforts in showing consistently high standards that have resulted in year on year improvements, which is a measure of the improved ethos and culture of the school.”

11.44am:

James Harrison is confused.

Spot the difference - Joanna and Charlotte Gould of @Furze_Platt got kind of results which make your brain hurt thinking about them pic.twitter.com/JdgNLsPgor — James Harrison (@JamesHarrisonBM) August 24, 2017

11.37am:

KHALSA SECONDARY ACADEMY: An ‘immensely proud’ principal has praised students following a special set of results for the Stoke Poges free school.

Year 11 students collecting their results this year were the first to go through the school, with just over 85 per cent achieving five or more GCSEs at A*-C.

A total of 64 per cent of pupils achieved a score of 5 or more in both English and Maths and a quarter of students achieved six or more A*/A grades.

School principal Sulina Piesse said: “We are immensely proud of our students who have worked so hard for these results and they thoroughly deserve this success. We are lucky to have such dedicated staff and supportive parents who have worked with us to ensure their children have thrived and achieved so well”.

“We wish them every success in their future school careers.”

11.20am:

THE WESTGATE SCHOOL: Headteacher Susan Rose paid tribute to the work of her staff and pupils after 71 per cent achieved at least a 4 in both English and maths.

A total of 81 per cent gained at least a 4 in English and 79 per cent achieved it in maths.

The Cippenham Lane school head said: “I have never seen a year group work so hard for their results.”

Speaking about the new GCSE format, she said: “I think this year was particularly difficult because we didn’t know what to expect.

“We didn’t have a bank of past papers so they could see what the questions were like.”

Oliver Fiory, 16, from Cippenham, said he was ‘incredibly nervous’ about getting his results but was ‘really pleased’ to see them.

He got a 9 in both English literature and English language, and a 7 in maths.

Imogen Sloane, also 16 and from Cippenham, got a 7 in maths and English language, and 8 in English literature.

Discussing the new GCSES, she said: “They changed it a lot.

“There was not enough time for us to adjust.”

However, under the tutelage of a ‘great teacher here called Mr Hassan’, she achieved success.

“He was quite funny,” she said. “He can make it fun.”

11.10am:

Calm before the storm. Expect a flurry of results stories in the next hour or so.

10.50am:

HERSCHEL GRAMMAR SCHOOL: A total of 99.17 per cent of pupils at the Northampton Avenue school attained at least five A* - C grades, including English and maths.

All gained at least a 4 in English, while 99 per cent got past the threshold in maths.

The headteacher, Joanne Rockall, was ‘delighted’ the school had overcome the test of the new, more demanding GCSEs.

“We are really thrilled with the results this year, given the challenges,” she said.

“We are especially pleased with the English and maths results.

“The staff and students have worked really, really hard.”

Clara Grasselli gained a 9 in maths, 8s in English language and English literature, five A*s and two As.

“I am really happy,” the 16-year-old from Windsor said.

“I was shaking (before getting her results). I’m really happy, but I’m still shaking.”

Aman Mawar, 16, from Slough, got a 9 in maths and English literature, an 8 in English language, five A*S and two As.

“I was working hard throughout the year,” he said.

10.44am:

Bucks students, this is the praise you were waiting for.

Bucks County Council cabinet member for education and skills, Cllr Mike Appleyard, had this to say:

'A very well done to all our GCSE students on their results today. I know how much hard work goes into preparing for exams and our students are not only a credit to their schools but also to Buckinghamshire.

"Of course behind their success is all the support they receive from their teachers, as well as families and friends, to set them on the best possible course for their future learning and development. I hope they're rewarded for their efforts and got the grades they wanted."

10.39am:

ST GEORGE’S SCHOOL, ASCOT: Nerves turned to excitement for three students as A*s flooded in on results day.

Laura Beaumont and Sophie Ross both bagged 10 A*s and 1 A, and Lolade Aluko also came away with 10 A*s.

There was more good news at the school generally, with 94 per cent of students achieving A*-C grades, 74 per cent gaining A*-B grades and 42 per cent getting A*-A grades.

Headmistress Liz Hewer said: “We aim to get the very best from each girl and Georgian’s are encouraged to work conscientiously and to the best of their ability."

Pupils such as Laura, Sophie and Lolade give a great deal to all the activities on offer at St George’s and really deserve to have done so well.

“I am very proud of all the girls and their hard work and I have every confidence that this confident and capable year group will continue to thrive in the next chapter of their education.”

10.36am:

Meanwhile, Dave has reached his third school of the morning.

Hotfooted it over to Chalvey. Slough and Eton C of E Business and Enterprise College got 62% 5 A*-C with 4+ in Eng and Maths. — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) August 24, 2017

10.35am:

Steve has now found his way to Upton Court Grammar School.

Amirah Limbada, Fatima Zamir and Imran Ashraf all got straight A grades at Upton Court Grammar. #GCSEResultsDay2017 @ExpressSeries pic.twitter.com/k2jldmFFHf — Stephen Delahunty (@StephenD_BM) August 24, 2017

10.25am:

Reporters are starting to arrive back in the office after visiting schools. We'll have more reports online very soon.

10.17am:

Our photographers are also out today, visiting schools across the area. We'll have a gallery of pictures from the day online later this afternoon.

10.13am:

Right, has everybody got their head around the new grading system? We'll be testing you later...

10.10am:

CHURCHMEAD SCHOOL, DATCHET: Headteacher Chris Tomes praised pupils after the school saw 54 per cent achieve at least a grade four in English and maths.

“I would like to congratulate our students on achieving fantastic results,” he said. “I wish them well as they move onto their sixth form studies, many of whom have secured places at our new sixth form or at grammar school. I would also like to thank their teachers and parents for the commitment they have shown in achieving these impressive results.”

In English 74 per cent of pupils got at least a grade four, with 59 per cent getting a grade five or above, and seven pupils achieving the prestigious grade nine.

Special mention went to Agyapomaa Boateng (two grade nine, three A*. five A), Heral Raval (two grade nine, one grade seven, two A* and six A), and head boy Joshua Buckeridge (one grade eight, one grade seven, two A* and five A).

10.04am:

The head of maths at Langley Grammar School has been speaking to reporter Stephen Delahunty about the new grading system.

10.02am:

HEATHFIELD SCHOOL, ASCOT: A ‘sparkling’ 27 per cent of students achieved top grades of A*s and 9s this year – up from 17 per cent last time out.

The school said it achieved its ‘best ever results’ with 58 per cent of pupils achieving A*-A and 7-9 grades in English.

There were outstanding individual performances among the 37 who sat exams – with eight grade 9s, 14 grade 8s, 11 grade 7s, 87 A*s and 81 A grades in total.

Headmistress Marina Gardiner Legge said: ‘I am so pleased and proud of our pupils and staff who have done exceptionally well, particularly when you consider the more rigorous exams this year.”

“We have put a particular focus on academic performance in recent years and these results – our best ever - show the hard work is paying off.

“The results are testament to the dedication and high expectations of our talented team of staff and the hard work and ambition of our students.”

9.55am:

Headteacher Gavin Henderson says he is very proud of the school's results set against the backdrop of 'ever-changing goalposts'. — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) August 24, 2017

Tommy Isakson and Chris Hill have got bucket loads of A*s between them. Congrats fellas. pic.twitter.com/nkquDThJfS — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) August 24, 2017

9.50am:

Dave has left Windsor Girls' School and moved on to the boys' school.

At The Windsor Boys' School where 69% of students have achieved pass grades in English and Maths. — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) August 24, 2017

9.34am:

Another good year for @NewlandsGirls - 86% grades C/4 or better for 183 pupils across 1,647 exams — James Harrison (@JamesHarrisonBM) August 24, 2017

9.32am: Dave is over in Windsor

First stop, Windsor Girls' School for #GCSEResultsDay2017 Student Aaminah Saleem managed a 7 in Maths, 6 in Eng Lang and 8 in Eng Lit. pic.twitter.com/rYDwZWR9WY — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) August 24, 2017

9.18am:

Didn't get the results you wanted? Never fear. There are plenty of options out there. East Berkshire College released some useful advice ahead of results day, including the following paths you could choose to take:

Re-take your GCSEs in one year

If you need to re-sit your GCSEs, you could do this at your school or local college. Alternatively, you may be able to study a vocational course at college, while re-sitting your GCSE English and/or maths.

A-levels aren’t the only option

There are lots of different paths you can take to get to where you want to be. As well as A-levels, there are an extensive range of vocational courses (e.g. BTECs) and apprenticeships on offer in a wide range of subjects and at various levels. You can check out courses and apprenticeships available at colleges in your area or search apprenticeship vacancies on the National Apprenticeship website

Apprenticeships

Apprenticeships are a great way to learn while you earn. They combine training at College with practical skills learned in the workplace. Apprenticeships are available at four levels and in a wide range of areas, from construction and engineering to catering and IT.

The college has set up its own page with advice, but also recommends visiting the National Apprenticeship website, the Student Room, and the UCAS website.

9.13am:

Will's first stop of the day is at Herschel Grammar School.

Filling in at Slough again for GCSE results day where 99.17% of pupils at Herschel Grammar School gained at least 5 A* - Cs — Will Taylor (@WillTaylor_BM) August 24, 2017

9.11am:

Great news for St Joseph's catholic High School in Slough. Our report Will Taylor will be popping over to speak to some of the pupils a little bit later on.

Congratulations St. Joseph’s Year 11 2017 - best results the school has ever seen – 75% of students 5 A* - C grades incl English & Maths’ — St Josephs RCHS (@StJosephsSlough) August 24, 2017

9.06am:

ALTWOOD CE SCHOOL: The school in Altwood Road, Maidenhead celebrated as 78 per cent of students achieved a pass in English, with 72 per cent achieving a pass in maths and 65 per cent of students achieved a pass in both English and maths.

Headteacher Neil Dimbleby said: “I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to an exceptional group of students, whose hard work and commitment throughout the year has certainly paid off. Massive thanks and congratulations are also due to the parents and staff who have guided and supported our students and who will, no doubt, be enjoying the celebrations taking place this evening. We look forward to seeing these students flourish further in our Sixth Form.”

9.05am:

BAYLIS COURT SCHOOL: Five pupils at the school in Gloucester Avenue, Slough achieved exceptional results.

They were: Nada Gouyez-Benallal (seven A*, two grade 9, one A), Zara Akhtar (six A*, one grade 9, one grade 8), Amenah Khan (five A*, two grade 9), Ruby Pratap (six A*, one A, two grade 8) and Noor Ishan (five A*, two A, two grade 8).

It saw 75 per cent of pupils achieve five A* to C including English and Maths at 4+, and 86 per cent achieved five GCSEs at A* to C.

Headteacher Deborah Ajose said: “All of our staff are dedicated to continuous improvement. We are always striving to do the very best for every girl at Baylis Court School. It is extremely pleasing to see so many girls realise their potential and further their studies in our sixth form.”

9.01am:

OK, let's get the admin out of the way first. There's a new grading system that has been introduced for this year's exams and it takes some getting used to.

As part of reforms to GCSEs in England, students will soon be graded in each subject on a new scale from 9 to 1.

The government hopes the system will make GCSEs more challenging and is being phased in between now and 2019.

To make it more complicated, that means students on Thursday will receive a mixture of letter and number grades, with only English literature, English language and maths adopting the new number system in 2017. All other subjects will still have letter grades. Still with us?

Another 20 subjects will switch to the 9 to 1 grading in 2018, with others following in 2019.

It is hoped the reforms will ‘better differentiate between students of different abilities’. The government has said fewer grade 9s (the highest possible) will be awarded than A*s (the previous highest grade).

In the first year each new GCSE subject is introduced, ‘broadly the same proportion’ of students will get a grade 4 or above as would have got a grade C or above in the old system.

This little chart shows how the old grades roughly match up in comparison with the new ones:

8.54am:

And we are live! Good luck to everyone getting their results today.