Trio of burglars jailed for crime spree across Thames Valley

A trio of burglars who raided pubs and supermarkets across the Thames Valley have been jailed.

Michael Bates, aged 29, of Edinburgh Road, Maidenhead, Liam Buckley, aged 30, of no fixed address, and Alexander Buckley, aged 25, of no fixed address, all pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to burgle covering nine offences at Reading Crown Court on Friday, September 29.

Yesterday (Wednesday), Bates was jailed for four years and three months, Liam Buckley for four years and one month and Alexander Buckley for two years and nine months.

The trio targeted cigarette kiosks and fruit machines during a crime spree in Maidenhead, Windsor, High Wycombe, Bracknell and Marlow between October 25, 2016 and April 10, 2017.

They broke into supermarkets, a building society and numerous pubs while possession of crowbars and tools and stole a large amount of cigarettes, electronic games and cash.

The stock, cash and damage done to the properties is estimated to be worth just over £15,800.

Following the sentencing, investigating officer, Detective Constable Nicola Tompkins, from the Investigation Hub based at Maidenhead police station, said: “This was a resource intensive investigation into serious, complex and organised crime. I am pleased that Bates and the Buckleys have pleaded guilty to these offences. Organised crime will not be tolerated within the Thames Valley.

“This resulted in a very positive outcome. I would also like to thank Smart Water for assisting Thames Valley Police in this particular investigation. This thank you is extended to the staff at the public houses and supermarkets involved.”