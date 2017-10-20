Storm Brian: Advice issued as Thames Valley prepares to be hit by strong winds

Thames Valley Police is expecting a 'significant increase' in calls tomorrow (Saturday) as the area prepares to be hit by Storm Brian.

A yellow severe weather warning for high winds has been issued by the Met Office, and will be in place from 4am until 11.59pm.

The bad weather is expected to peak between noon and 5pm, with average winds of 40mph and gusts up to 60 or 70mph.

The police force is anticipating the weather could result in damage to buildings and some disruption to road networks.

It has reminded the public to only call 999 in an emergency so those in need can be responded to quickly. An emergency is classed to be an immediate threat to life or property.

In a non-emergency situation please call 101.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) has also issued advice ahead of the storm.

Station Manager Steve Beard said: “The yellow weather warning may lead to poor visibility and potentially debris on the vounty’s roads. Before you set off on your journey ensure your car is in a safe and roadworthy condition, check the local weather forecast and also ensure that you drive for the conditions to give yourself time to react.

“We would urge all drivers to take particular care to help prevent incidents occurring in the first place.”

Top tips to prevent incidents occurring this weekend:

Put your fog lights on in areas where there is poor visibility.

Allow more room between yourself and other vehicles.

Check the local radio or the internet to ensure you have the latest weather update and local road conditions.

Take extra precaution when overtaking large vehicles.

Be aware that high winds may affect the handling of your car so ensure you grip your steering wheel firmly.

Visit www.rbfrs.co.uk/your-safety/road-safety/ for more advice.