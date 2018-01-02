Storm Eleanor: Met Office issues wind weather warning

11:15AM, Tuesday 02 January 2018
A fallen tree after a storm earlier this year
A yellow weather warning has been issued across the South-east ahead of the arrival of Storm Eleanor tonight (Tuesday).
The Met Office has warned of 'very strong winds' arriving this evening and continuing overnight. It said public transport may be disrupted or cancelled, power cuts may occur and injuries from flying debris are possible.
The warning, which covers Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead, will be in place from 6pm tonight until 6pm tomorrow (Wednesday).
