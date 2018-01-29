Mon, 29
Leader Simon Dudley survives second motion of no confidence

Tara O'Connor

POLL: Was council leader Simon Dudley right to call on police to take action over rough sleepers in Windsor?

Simon Dudley

Royal Borough leader Simon Dudley survived a second motion of no confidence this evening. 

In an extraordinary council meeting at Maidenhead Town Hall, with 43 councillors voted against the motion. 

Protestors gathered outside the town hall with placards before the meeting. 

Speaking before the meeting, one of the protestors, Margery Thorogood from the Windsor Labour Party said: "I'm hoping there will be a vote of no confidence but I know it's unlikely.

"It will be interesting to see the discussion of councillors."

Hundreds filled the Desborough Suite for the vote, including international press for the meeting. 

The motion was put forward by the borough’s opposition councillors in the wake of Cllr Dudley’s (Con, Riverside) controversial comments about 'aggressive begging' in Windsor. 

The motion submitted by Claire Stretton (Ind, Boyn Hill) stated that the his comments ‘brought the council and councillors into disrepute’.

This prompted three councillors to resign from the group including chairman of three years Cllr Geoff Hill (Oldfield) who followed Cllr Ashgar Majeed (Oldfield) and Cllr Paul Brimacombe (Cox Green). 

The three stated they will now serve on the council as Independent Conservatives for their wards. 

  • MarcWall

    22:10, 29 January 2018

    So nothing new. Has the council produced any statement on their views towards the homeless throughout the borough? No nothing. Making it party political takes away from the issue.

