    • Affordable housing petition launched on Royal Borough website

    Golf club members to discuss multi-million pound lease surrender deal

    The golf club was mentioned as an area that should have plenty social housing once it is developed

    A petition to guarantee that at least 30 per cent of future housing developments on council-owned land are affordable has been started.

    It had 20 signatures this morning, including one from council leader Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside).

    The creator, a Mrs J Smith, has written on the petition’s page: “We are mindful of recent decisions to agree planning permission without the 30 per cent affordable housing being included, where developers have used the ‘viability’ clause and we believe that any developer of council owned land needs to be made aware at the outset that the commitment to 30 per cent affordable housing is not negotiable.

    “We further believe that the 30 per cent affordable housing criteria for the proposed golf club redevelopment must include enough social housing for all the current RBWM housing waiting list.”

    Visit http://petitions.rbwm.gov.uk/Housing/#detail to view the petition.

    • Junkell

      10:10, 24 April 2018

      What is AFFORDABLE housing other than a word used by authorities and developers to procure permissions

