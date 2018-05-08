Date set for Borough Local Plan examination

The first part of the Borough Local Plan’s (BLP) examination will be held next month.

Split by the inspector, Louise Phillips, into two parts, Stage One of the examination will focus on five matters related to the plan.

These are its legal compliance, the Royal Borough’s duty to co-operate with other councils, the spatial strategy, greenbelt review and flood risk.

The hearing will be held from Tuesday, June 26 – Thursday, June 28 at the council chamber in Maidenhead Town Hall in St Ives Road.

Each session will start at 10am and should conclude by 5.30pm.

It is not clear from the inspector’s report if the public can attend Stage One but residents who have commented on the BLP have the chance to make a representation in person at the examination.