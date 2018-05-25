Thunderstorm weather warning issued for bank holiday weekend

A yellow weather alert for heavy showers and thunderstorms over the bank holiday weekend has been issued by the Met Office.

The warning, which will be in force from 6am tomorrow (Saturday) until 11.59pm on Sunday, says there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Transport services and roads may be affected.

The warning, which affects Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead, states very warm and humid conditions will lead to thunderstorms developing across the area, producing torrential rain and hail in places with up to 30mm failing in an hour.

It add some places may miss the worst of the heavy rain.