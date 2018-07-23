Amber heatwave warning issued for South-east

The Met Office has issued a heatwave warning and advised people to stay out of the sun until Friday.

The level three, amber heat health watch warning applies in the South-east of England from 9am today (Monday) until Friday.

It means there is a 90 per cent probability that temperatures will hit 30c during the day and 15c at night for at least two days during that period.

People are advised to keep drinking fluids and keep your home as cool as possible by shading windows.

Dr Thomas Waite, consultant in health protection at Public Health England, said: “Temperatures are likely be high in parts of England this week, which may leave older people, young children and those with long-term conditions, including heart and lung diseases, struggling to adapt to the heat. So keep an eye on friends and family who may be at risk.

“To beat the heat, try to keep out the sun from 11am to 3pm, walk in the shade if you can, apply sunscreen and wear a hat if you have to go out in the heat. Also try to carry water with you when travelling.”