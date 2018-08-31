Groups file legal submissions on Borough Local Plan

Legal submissions about the proposed local plan have been sent to its inspector.

The council is trying to get the Borough Local Plan (BLP), which will guide development in the borough up to 2033, passed through an ongoing examination.

After the first hearing in June, the inspector, Louise Phillips, asked follow up questions to the council about issues raised.

“Concerns regarding the availability of documents and the legality and fairness of the council’s consultation process arose primarily in relation to employment and flood risk evidence,” she wrote.

Ms Phillips invited the council and groups to refer to a High Court case, CK Properties (Theydon Bois) Limited v Epping Forest District Council, which was ongoing at the time of the hearings.

In that, a developer challenged Epping Forest’s local plan on the basis that a particular site was not allocated for development and that it had been prejudiced because the council’s ‘site selection report’ had not been made available during the ‘regulation 19’ consultation stage.

The High Court dismissed the challenge but the case has gone to appeal.

Ms Phillips asked if the council or groups opposing the plan believed its implications are relevant to the Royal Borough plan’s examination.

John Hobson QC, representing a group of 13 organisations, have said that documents which were not available at the time the plan was published means the examination risks them suffering ‘serious prejudice’ if it continues.

The group, which includes the Royal Borough Residents Action Group, has submitted: “The errors identified in this case are incapable of rectification.

“The members of the group, and others, would indeed suffer serious prejudice if the examination proceeds on the basis of documents, particularly in relation to flood risk, that were not available at the time of the publication of the plan, and indeed are not available even now.”

Reuben Taylor QC, on behalf of Ms Thomas and Ms McElhinney, submitted that a ‘sensitivity analysis’ which was used to forecast job growth in the borough was not consulted on by the council during the regulation 19 stage.

He has written: “The result is that the submission of the draft local plan was unlawful. Accordingly, the secretary of state has no jurisdiction to hold the examination and this process must cease forthwith.

“If it does not then this submission will be relied upon in later proceedings as a basis for seeking the quashing of the local plan should it be adopted.”

However, the council has told the inspector that the CK Properties v Epping Forest case shows ‘that the submissions disputing the inspector’s wide-ranging powers to remedy any procedural shortcomings or unfairness through the BLP examination process are wrong in law’.