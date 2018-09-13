SITE INDEX

    • Inspector suggests holding next local plan examination in 2019

    Date set for Borough Local Plan examination

    Future hearings in the examination of the Borough Local Plan may not take place until next year.

    The plan’s inspector, Louise Phillips, is awaiting responses from the council over issues from the first stage of examination.

    The local plan will guide developments in the borough until 2033.

    Ms Phillips has asked for information about issues relating to the availability of evidence to residents during the plan’s production, the council’s greenbelt review and flood risk.

    In her letter this week, she said that the work needed to ‘inform stage two of the examination’ and the council’s availability for the rest of 2018 meant she anticipates ‘that further hearing sessions will take place early in 2019’.

    The first stage of the examination took place in June.

    The council has not yet published its response.

