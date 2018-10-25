Council says it did not carry out food standards or hygiene sampling during 2017/18

The Royal Borough did not carry out any food standards or food hygiene samples in the 2017/18 period.

A spokeswoman confirmed they had not been taken after an ITV report showed how Freedom of Information requests revealed the council was one of six authorities not to have done so.

The checks ensure food standards are kept at eateries in the borough. The spokeswoman said sampling is carried out following complaints and premises inspections did take place.

In a statement, she said: “We take our responsibilities to keep residents safe and ensure that food outlets across the borough are meeting the relevant food hygiene standards very seriously.

“Last year we completed a number of food hygiene inspections including high risk food environments.

“We did not undertake any food standards or food hygiene sampling in 2017/18 as sampling is complaints led.

“This means it is done when necessary to investigate complaints received and provide evidence of possible criminal offences.

“In 2017/18 complaints received about food standards and food hygiene were dealt with by means other than sampling, such as by premises inspections and advice and warnings to food premises.

“Sampling will be carried when necessary and appropriate.”