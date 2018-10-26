Council MD to 'step back from day-to-day operations'

The Royal Borough’s managing director will ‘step back from day-to-day operations’ and be replaced with an acting MD.

She has been due to leave the council in May after more than five and a half years at the council.

Russell O’Keefe, whose responsibilities include planning, regeneration and property services, will step up as managing director until it is filled permanently.

In a statement today, council leader Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) said: “Alison Alexander has decided to step back from day-to-day operations following lengthy discussions with myself.

“We both feel that it would be appropriate to have an acting managing director to take over day-to-day responsibility for embedding the recent changes to the management structure and implementing the 2019/20 Council Plan.

“I would like to thank Alison for her dedication, hard work and commitment to the council during her five and a half years with us.

“Her time has been highly successful for the council and she has delivered a wide range of services.

“I would like to thank her for her huge level of commitment and dedication in securing good outcomes for staff, members and residents and to wish her all the best in her future roles.

“Russell O’Keefe, will act up into the managing director role with immediate effect until such time as a permanent replacement is appointed.

“There will be a full council meeting on shortly to ratify the decision and approve the statutory positions of head of paid service, returning officer and electoral registration officer.

“We will continue to further enhance our commissioning council model and we will continue our changes to the senior management structure to ensure we continue to deliver high quality services to residents.”