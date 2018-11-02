Where to watch fireworks this weekend

11:11AM, Friday 02 November 2018
Maidenhead
Cox Green School: Friday, November 2
Highfield Lane, Maidenhead, SL6 3AX
Gates open 5:30pm, fireworks display will at approx 7pm.
Tickets £5 and under 2’s free.
Maidenhead Football Club: Saturday, November 3
Maidenhead Football Club, York Road, Maidenhead, Berkshire, SL6 1SF
Fireworks and bouncy castle
Gates open 5:30pm, fireworks display 7pm
£5 Adult £3 Child
Boyne Hill Cricket Club (Carters Steam Fair): Saturday, November 3
Boyne Hill Cricket Club Highway Rd, Maidenhead SL6 5AE
Entry is free before 5.00pm, £5.00 after that (under 5s are free all the time).
Fireworks are expected to start at 7.30pm.
Dorney
The Palmer Arms Fireworks: Monday, November 5
Doors open at 5pm, fireworks start at 7pm
Adults £10, children £5, family £25, under 3’s free
Cookham
Cookham Scouts Bonfire Night, Saturday, November 3
Odney Lane, Cookham, Berkshire, SL6 9SR
£7 in advance, £5 on the door
Bonfire lighting 6pm, fireworks 7pm
Burnham
Burnham Football Club: Friday, November 2
The Gore Stadium, Wymers Wood Road, Burnham, SL1 8JG
Fireworks display with fun fair, market stalls, face painters and more.
Gates open 5:30pm, fireworks display 7:30
Adults £7 (Children £4, Family £14.55)
Marlow
Marlow Monsters Fireworks Show, Saturday, November 3
Pound Lane, Marlow SL7 2AE.
Free sports, plus a delicious BBQ, local beers, fine wines and music by Dave the Disco.
Gates open 5:20pm, fireworks display will be 7:15pm
Adult’s £8 (£10 on the gate), Children £4 (£5 on the gate) Children under 4 go free. Tickets are available online, and in Marlow Library, Marlow Sports Club, the Booker Farm Shop and Pike, Smith and Kemp.
Marlow Bottom Fireworks: Saturday, November 3
Burford School, Marlow Bottom
Fireworks and fire breathing show
Children £5, Adults £6
Gates open at 5:30pm. Fireworks between 7pm and 8pm
Windsor and Ascot
Windsor Racecourse: Saturday, November 3
Maidenhead Road Berkshire, Windsor SL4 5JJ
Fireworks and drive in cinema.
Entry 4pm, Fireworks 6:30pm. Ghostbusters screening 7:30pm
Adult £12, Children £6. Other payment options and group tickets are available online
Legoland: Friday, November 2 6pm (20, 21, 26, 27 October 7pm)
Winkfield Rd, Windsor SL4 4AY
Book online. Park Entry and Fireworks Spectacular £47 per person. Under 3’s free.
Ascot Racecourse: Saturday, November 3
High Street, Ascot, Berkshire, SL5 7JX
Fireworks start at 6pm.
£19 entry for adults. (Under 18’s go free when accompanied by an adult)
£5 per person (£7.50 on the night) under 7’s go free
Slough
Stoke Place Bonfire Night: Sunday, November 4
Stoke Green, Slough SL2 4HT
Fireworks display set to music from Disney classics
Doors open at 5pm, fireworks at 6pm.
Adults £10 (under 12s free)
Slough Bonfire and Fireworks: Saturday, November 3
Upton Court Road, Slough
Gates 5:30pm, Fireworks 7:45pm (20 minute show). Bonfire 8:15pm
Adult £6, Children £4, under 4’s free (On the night, Adults £10, Children £8)
