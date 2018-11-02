SITE INDEX

Fullscreen Whats On
Fri, 02
11 °C
Sat, 03
12 °C
Sun, 04
12 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Where to watch fireworks this weekend

    A roundup of all the firework events in Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor 

    Daisy Waites

    Where to watch fireworks this weekend

    Maidenhead

    Cox Green School: Friday, November 2

    Highfield Lane, Maidenhead, SL6 3AX

    Gates open 5:30pm, fireworks display will at approx 7pm.

    Tickets £5 and under 2’s free.

    Maidenhead Football Club: Saturday, November 3

    Maidenhead Football Club, York Road, Maidenhead, Berkshire, SL6 1SF

    Fireworks and bouncy castle

    Gates open 5:30pm, fireworks display 7pm

    £5 Adult £3 Child

    Boyne Hill Cricket Club (Carters Steam Fair): Saturday, November 3

    Boyne Hill Cricket Club  Highway Rd, Maidenhead SL6 5AE

    Entry is free before 5.00pm, £5.00 after that (under 5s are free all the time).

    Fireworks are expected to start at 7.30pm.

    Dorney

    The Palmer Arms Fireworks: Monday, November 5

    Doors open at 5pm, fireworks start at 7pm

    Adults £10, children £5, family £25, under 3’s free

    Cookham

    Cookham Scouts Bonfire Night, Saturday, November 3 

    Odney Lane, Cookham, Berkshire, SL6 9SR

    £7 in advance, £5 on the door

    Bonfire lighting 6pm, fireworks 7pm

    Burnham

    Burnham Football Club: Friday, November 2

    The Gore Stadium, Wymers Wood Road, Burnham, SL1 8JG

    Fireworks display with fun fair, market stalls, face painters and more.

    Gates open 5:30pm, fireworks display 7:30

    Adults £7 (Children £4, Family £14.55)

    Marlow

    Marlow Monsters Fireworks Show, Saturday, November 3

    Pound Lane, Marlow SL7 2AE.

    Free sports, plus a delicious BBQ, local beers, fine wines and music by Dave the Disco.

    Gates open 5:20pm, fireworks display will be 7:15pm

    Adult’s £8 (£10 on the gate), Children £4 (£5 on the gate) Children under 4 go free. Tickets are available online, and in Marlow Library, Marlow Sports Club, the Booker Farm Shop and Pike, Smith and Kemp.

    Marlow Bottom Fireworks: Saturday, November 3

    Burford School, Marlow Bottom

    Fireworks and fire breathing show

    Children £5, Adults £6

    Gates open at 5:30pm. Fireworks between 7pm and 8pm

    Windsor and Ascot

    Windsor Racecourse:  Saturday, November 3

    Maidenhead Road Berkshire, Windsor SL4 5JJ

    Fireworks and drive in cinema.

    Entry 4pm, Fireworks 6:30pm. Ghostbusters screening 7:30pm

    Adult £12, Children £6. Other payment options and group tickets are available online

    Legoland:  Friday, November 2 6pm (20, 21, 26, 27 October 7pm)

    Winkfield Rd, Windsor SL4 4AY

    Book online. Park Entry and Fireworks Spectacular £47 per person. Under 3’s free.

    Ascot Racecourse:  Saturday, November 3

    High Street, Ascot, Berkshire, SL5 7JX

    Fireworks start at 6pm.

    £19 entry for adults. (Under 18’s go free when accompanied by an adult)

    £5 per person (£7.50 on the night) under 7’s go free

    Slough

    Stoke Place Bonfire Night:  Sunday, November 4

    Stoke Green, Slough SL2 4HT

    Fireworks display set to music from Disney classics

    Doors open at 5pm, fireworks at 6pm.

    Adults £10 (under 12s free)

    Slough Bonfire and Fireworks: Saturday, November 3

    Upton Court Road, Slough

    Gates 5:30pm, Fireworks 7:45pm (20 minute show). Bonfire 8:15pm

    Adult £6, Children £4, under 4’s free (On the night, Adults £10, Children £8)

    • If you are holding a bonfire night and we haven't featured your event. Get in touch. Email gracew@baylismedia.co.uk before 5pm today. 

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved