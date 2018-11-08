Remembrance Sunday events in East Berkshire and South Bucks

Below is a list of some of the services and remembrance events which will be taking place on Remembrance Sunday and over the coming days.

If you have an event which is not on the list and would like it to be included, please email news@baylismedia.co.uk and we will add it to this article before the weekend.

Please include timings, locations and a brief summary of what will take place.

BISHAM

The Bisham village war memorial is at All Saints Church. The morning service to mark Remembrance Day is being held at 10.30am ahead of the national two-minute silence at 11am.

BRAY

Wreath-laying will take place at the war memorial following a service at St Michael’s Church, which starts at 10.45am.

BURNHAM

A parade will be leaving the Royal British Legion Club at 10.15am to the war memorial at Burnham Park in Windsor Lane at 10.25am.

A wreath laying ceremony will take place before a parade to St Peter’s Church and down the high street.

The RBL branch will also be hosting an ‘end of WW1 centenary party’ on Saturday, November 17 in Burnham Park Hall, Windsor Lane, at 6pm. Tickets for £10 available from reception.

COOKHAM

A service at the village war memorial in High Street will be followed by music, readings and prayers at Holy Trinity Church. Starts 10.50am.

COOKHAM DEAN

A service will take place at the war memorial in Church Road, and then continue to St John the Baptist Church.

DATCHET

A parade of British Legion members and scouts will leave the village green at 9.45am for a service in St Mary’s Church at 10am, before returning to the green for the Last Post at 11am, when a wreath will be laid.

DORNEY

Dorney Church (St James the Less) will hold a remembrance service with Holy Communion, starting in the graveyard at 9.15am.

ETON & ETON WICK

A remembrance service will take place at St John the Evangelist, starting in the garden of remembrance at 10.55am.

Eton Wick Church (St John the Baptist) will host a remembrance service at 3pm, following a wreath-laying at the remembrance stone in the village centre.

FIFIELD

There will be a Remembrance Day service at Braywood War Memorial on Oakley Green Road at 3pm followed by Cllr Chris Yates laying a wreath.

FLACKWELL HEATH

A parade will begin to the memorial service at 10.50am, which will take place in The Common, Common Road. It is advised to arrive shortly after 10am.

HOLYPORT

A wreath will be placed at Holyport War Memorial on Holyport Green by Cllr Leo Walters at noon.

HORTON

A service will be held at St Michael’s Church at 10.30am, followed by a parade to the memorial ground, where a rendition of The Last Post will be played and two minutes’ silence will be held. The national anthem will be sung, and coffee and tea will be available in the village hall.

A display in the church will commemorate everyone associated with Horton who signed up or was killed in the war.

HURLEY

A church service will be held at St Mary the Virgin at 10.45am. A beacon will be lit at 7pm.

KNOWL HILL

A service will take place at St Peter’s from 10.45am and a beacon will be lit on top of Knowl Hill common at 7pm.

LITTLEWICK GREEN

A service will start at St John’s from 10.45am, and at 11am the priest, two British Legion flags and wreaths will be taken out of the church. Rev Tina Molyneux will read out the names of those who died.

MAIDENHEAD

A civic service will take place from 11am at the war memorial outside the town hall. Mayor Paul Lion will attend, and a service will be held in St Mary’s Borough Church afterward.

A march past will take place in St Ives Road.

MARLOW

A service will be held at the war memorial in the Causeway at 10.45am.

Once the service finishes, a parade will march up the High Street, around the obelisk and return back down the High Street.

The parade will then return to the Royal British Legion Headquarters.SUNNINGDALE

Battle’s Over event in Broomhall Lane Recreation Ground, Sunningdale. Includes a programme of readings, hymns and songs. Arrival from 5.30pm.

TAPLOW

St Nicolas’ Church in High Street will hold a service at 10.15am. The congregation will then walk out to the newly engraved war memorial.

TWYFORD

A united remembrance service will take place at St Mary’s Church in Station Road at 10.30am.

WALTHAM ST LAWRENCE

Waltham St Lawrence Parish Church is starting its service at 9.45am in the church yard where there are some war graves. A church service will follow and there will be a two minutes’ silence at the war memorial at 11am.

WHITE WALTHAM

A service will take place at White Waltham Curch in Church Hill at 10.45am. After the service the group will walk to the war memorial for a short act of remembrance.

WINDSOR

The High Street war memorial will host an act of remembrance and wreath laying from 11am, attended by Deputy Mayor Colin Rayner, followed by a service at the parish church.

The Mayor, Cllr Paul Lion, will be lighting a beacon outside Cambridge Gate, on the Long Walk, at 7pm on Sunday. The Windsor Boys’ School band will provide musical entertainment from 6.30pm and the Last Post will be played at 6.55pm.

An ‘Honour Who Fell’ art installation, created by Creative Junction and featuring 2,500 individual poppy designs, has gone on show in the Corn Market at Windsor Guildhall.

Each poppy represents someone from the Royal Borough who lost their life. The centenary will be commemorated at the same venue on Saturday from 2pm-4pm.

WOOBURN AND BOURNE END

A parade will begin between 10-10.30am before a service is held at the war memorial in Wooburn Green from 10.45am until 11.25am.

The parish council is also taking part in an international commemoration called Battle’s Over. A lone piper will play at the commemoration from 6.30pm at Sappersfield, Hedsor.

The 1st Bourne End Scout Group has a recreated trench open at Scout HQ, in Furlong Road, on Saturday from 10am-4pm and Sunday from after the Wooburn parade until 4pm.

It will also be open the following weekend.