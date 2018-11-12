Royal Borough leader denies austerity is over amid council budget 'pressure'

Claims that austerity has come to an end have been rubbished by the Royal Borough’s leader as child services costs continue to bite.

Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) insisted local government is still feeling the strain despite Prime Minister Theresa May’s announcement last month that financial belt-tightening was ‘over’.

His remarks come after council budget reviews laid bare how children’s services costs – a legal obligation which the council insists it is fully committed to funding – have impacted on funds.

“Austerity is not coming to an end in local government,” Cllr Dudley said in a statement.

“Only an increase in funding for children’s services to assist us protect the most vulnerable will bring that to fruition.

“We await the local government financial settlement in December, where Government can indeed help bring local government austerity to an end.”

Adult and children’s services now account for 70 per cent of the Royal Borough’s budget.

Children’s services has an overspend of £3.9million and the council overall has been projected at £7.4million over budget – which the council describes as ‘pressure’.

But a financial report sent to councillors says £4.4million from department underspends and ‘mitigations’ has been found to offset that total.

A pilot scheme allowing the borough to keep all of its business rates is expected by the leadership to help the council balance its books.

The report also says that a ‘fundamental cross cutting review of all services’ has been underway as the 2019/20 budget is put together.

That is despite Mrs May telling the Conservative conference in October that austerity had ended.

Cllr Dudley said: “All councils are experiencing challenging financial positions and we are no different to the rest of the country.

“There are pressures in our own children’s services and we are currently managing a £4 million pressure for 2018/19,” he added.

“I have previously written to Damian Hinds, Secretary of State for Education, in August this year.

“This set out our areas of concern, specifically around the children’s services pressure and I want them to look at how they can support local government more.”

Opposition leader Cllr Lynne Jones (Ind, Old Windsor) said the borough did not have enough ‘flexibility’ in its budget due to previous council tax cuts.

She criticised the overspend in areas such as children’s services and added: “Our forecasting needs to be much sharper.

“If you’re going to say to me that we didn’t know there was demand in February [when the budget was passed] – everybody had been talking about it for a year.”

But the council’s cabinet member for finance, Cllr MJ Saunders, said he did not want to tax unless needed and that previous forecasting did not predict the spike in demand for children’s services, which he said has caught out other councils.

The council’s budget is £85.3million overall, and it has reserves of £8.5million.

The next budget is due to be set in February.