Police officer and former Olympic hockey player on 2019 New Year's Honours list

A former Great Britain field hockey player and a police officer who responded to the 2017 Westminster terror attack are among those from the East Berkshire and South Bucks area on the 2019 New Year's Honours List.

On the list, revealed yesterday (Friday), is Karen Brown, from Maidenhead — England and Great Britain's second most capped field hockey player of all time with 355 caps, who has been awarded an MBE for services to hockey.

She has picked up Olympic bronze, European gold and Commonwealth silver medals from her time as a player and her work as a women's hockey coach have resulted in Olympic gold and bronze, European gold and Commonwealth silver medals.

She announced her stepping down as assistant coach to England and Great Britain's women's hockey team in 2017 after working with players for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

Also recieving an MBE is fundraiser Alan Marsh, from Wooburn Green, for services to the Marine Society and Sea Cadets.

A CBE has been awarded to the Department of Health and Social Care's deputy director for emergency preparedness, resillience and response Dr Clair Baynton, from Ascot — for services to emergency planning and response in health.

Also receiving a CBE for services to nursing and the NHS is Ascot resident Professor Jane Cummings, for her work as chief nursing officer for England and regional director for London NHS England.

Professor Cummings announced in May that she would be retiring as chief nursing officer after more than six years in the role and nearly 40 years working in the NHS.

The Metropolitan Police's PC Mary Mayes, from Maidenhead, was awarded a BEM for services to policing during the 2017 Westminster terror attack.

Also recieving a BEM is Marlow Opportunity Playgroup trustee and secretary Alison Rosemary, from Marlow, for services to children with disabilities.