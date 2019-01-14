Consultation launched on Royal Borough's Traveller Local Plan

Residents in the Royal Borough are being asked for their views on the development of the council’s Traveller Local Plan.

The Royal Borough is legally required to prepare a plan to consider the accommodation needs of some of the specialised communities in the borough including gypsies, travellers, travelling show people and boat dwellers.

The first stage of the development of the Traveller Local Plan asks residents for feedback on an ‘issues and options paper’ which looks at the health, education and accommodation needs.

The consultation will run from Monday January 14 until midnight on Monday February 25 and respondents can submit their comments online, by email or by post.

Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray), lead member for planning said: “Ensuring that both our settled and traveller residents have access to the facilities they need to lead happy, healthy lives is vital.

“This consultation is the first stage in the development of our Traveller Local Plan which will outline how we will meet the accommodation needs of traveller communities now and in the future alongside settled communities.

“Evidence shows that providing, high quality sustainable traveller accommodation reduces the occurrence of unauthorised encampments and improves relations with settled communities. Therefore it is key that we hear from all our residents to ensure we build a borough for everyone.”

To make a comment on the Traveller Local Plan, visit www3.rbwm.gov.uk/info/201041/traveller_local_plan/1404/traveller_local_plan_issues_and_options.