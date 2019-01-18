Chance to have say on Traveller Local Plan

The council is asking for residents’ views on its Traveller Local Plan (TLP).

The Royal Borough has a legal responsibility to assess and plan for the living requirements of Travellers, Gypsies, travelling showpeople and boat dwellers.

The TLP sets out planning policies and identifies how land is used. Once adopted, it will form part of the Development Plan and be used to assess planning applications.

The first stage of the TLP asks residents for feedback on an ‘issues and options paper’, which looks at the health and education needs of these groups, as well as the problems and choicesrelating to the provision of sites to meet the needs of Traveller communities, with questions to answer.

The council will draw upon this information when preparing the draft TLP.

So far, the council has identified the accommodation needs of specialised communities through a Gypsy and Traveller Accommodation Assessment (GTAA), which was published in June 2018.

It also undertook a ‘call for sites’ exercise in the summer.

The GTAA found that there is a need for 21 pitches over the period 2017/18 to 2032/33. When examined under the ‘cultural’ definition which includes those who are defined as Gypsies and Travellers, the identified need is 85 pitches.

‘No potential new sites to cater for boat dwellers’ have been suggested, while there is ‘no need for any additional sites’ for travelling showpeople.

However, the council will be working towards a Traveller Land Availability Assessment (TLAA) to identify the potential supply of Gypsy, Traveller and travelling showpeople sites.

There are currently eight sites allocated in the Royal Borough for these groups.

Two are council-owned (Mill Place, Datchet and Pool Lane, Waltham St Lawrence), and two are temporary authorised private sites (Brayfield Stables, Windsor Road, and land rear of Stratton Cottages, Fifield Road), which have temporary planning permission due to expire in November 2019 and March 2020 respectively.

Three are partially authorised (Feathers Lane, Wraysbury; Kimbers Lane Farm, Oakley Green; and land to the west and rear of 1A, The Bungalows, Horton).

One is classified as authorised in Carters Yard, White Waltham.

Boat dwellers occupy ‘a few’ residential moorings and ‘some’ houseboats at Willows Riverside Park.

There are a further four Gypsy and Traveller sites that are ‘unauthorised (but tolerated)’ in Horton, Wraysbury, Welley Road and Burfield Road, Old Windsor.

Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray), lead member for planning, said: “Ensuring that both our settled and Traveller residents have access to the facilities they need to lead happy, healthy lives is vital.

“Evidence shows that providing high-quality sustainable Traveller accommodation reduces the occurrence of unauthorised encampments and improves relations with settled communities.

“Therefore it’s key that we hear from all our residents.”

One of the Government’s aims in relation to Traveller sites is ‘to enable provision of suitable accommodation from which Travellers can access education, health, welfare and employment.’

The consultation runs from January 14 to February 25, and responses can be submitted online, by email or by post. Visit www3.rbwm.gov.uk/info/201041/traveller_local_plan to have your say.