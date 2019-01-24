Charters School tops secondary pupil progress tables

Charters School has come top of the class in the Department for Education’s latest statistics that track pupils’ success.

The Devenish Road school’s Progress 8 score – the measure of how pupils progressed in secondary education compared to their peers nationally – was well above average and the highest in the borough.

Progress 8 tracks how pupils improved from the end of Key Stage Two – primary education – to the end of Key Stage Four.

Any score above zero means a school’s pupils on average made more progress than other pupils in England who were getting similar results at the end of Key Stage Two. Charters School scored 0.67.

The next highest-placed in the borough was Windsor Girls’ School with 0.65 – though the score demonstrates its pupils achieved between 0.44 and 0.86 - while Newlands Girls’ School was third.

Holyport College, Furze Platt Senior School, Altwood CofE and The Windsor Boys’ School are the remaining schools in the borough which attained more than zero.