Snow warning issued for South-east England

10:47AM, Tuesday 29 January 2019
A yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued for the Royal Borough and the rest of the South-east.
The Met Office has cautioned there is a chance of ‘snow, possibly heavy at times, developing overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday’ and ‘turning icy’.
The warning is in place for 9pm tonight and 12pm tomorrow.
