Three arrested following police operation to disrupt burglary and drug supply

Three men have been arrested following an operation to disrupt residential burglary and drug supply within Windsor and Maidenhead.

During the week, which ran from February 11-15, officers from the Windsor and Maidenhead Problem Solving Team and Roads Policing Unit worked with the council to target offenders.

Four cars, cash and a samurai sword have also been seized as part of the investigation.

On February 11, a 31-year-old man from Slough was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

On February 12, a 33-year-old man from Maidenhead was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article.

On February 14, a 32-year-old man from Bracknell was arrested on suspicion of theft and also on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

Sergeant Ryan Powell, from the Windsor and Maidenhead Problem Solving team, said: “We are working closely with our partners to deter those wanting to cause threat or harm within our communities.

“We have a number of resources available to disrupt this type of criminality including CCTV, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and members of the community who provide our additional eyes and ears.

“Anyone with information about criminality in their neighbourhood can report it using the Thames Valley Police website.