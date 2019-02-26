Promotional banners to come down next month

10:26AM, Tuesday 26 February 2019
RBWM has put up publicity banners around Maidenhead.
Controversial banners showing positive messages about the Royal Borough will be taken down next month.
The displays, which have messages about the Conservative-led council’s work, have been criticised for being put up close to May’s local elections.
Their statements have also been called into question, and it also emerged they needed advertisement consent due to their size. It was revealed earlier this month that the banners cost £22,108.
A council tweet on Friday said the banners ‘will be taken down from mid-March as part of our regular communications activity’.
“New banners may be installed in the future as part of our ongoing communications strategy,” the tweet said.
