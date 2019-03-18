SITE INDEX

    Grace Witherden

    More than 200 knives collected in amnesty bins across Royal Borough

    More than 200 knives have been collected this week in amnesty bins across the Royal Borough.

    The amnesty bins were placed in Maidenhead and Windsor as part of Operation Sceptre - a week long crackdown on knife crime run by Thames Valley Police. 

    Police Sergeant Ryan Powell of the RBWM Problem Solving Team said: "During each of our Op Sceptre campaigns against Knife Crime, we place amnesty bins at all major police stations.

    "Over the past week, we had a lot of people surrendering knives that could have caused some serious harm in our communities. The most recent period saw us recover around 200 knives.

    "I have no doubt getting these knives off the streets of RBWM will make our Towns safers places to be”.

