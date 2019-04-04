Find out who's standing in the Royal Borough local elections

11:57AM, Thursday 04 April 2019
The full slate of candidates contesting the Royal Borough’s local election has been published.
A total of 149 candidates are standing across the 41 wards, which can carry either two or three seats.
In Maidenhead, party leaders go head-to-head in Riverside ward, with Cllr Claire Stretton (TBF), currently of Boyn Hill ward, now standing against Conservative council leader Cllr Simon Dudley, who already represents the ward.
Maidenhead Labour’s chairman will stand for Riverside, too, alongside Sharon Bunce.
Cllr Stretton will be standing in the two-member ward with Mick Jarvis, who was heavily involved in the campaign against the Hindu Centre planned for land near Boulters Lock. Cllr Dudley will run with Christopher Targowski, of Ray Park Avenue.
The new St Mary’s ward – created following a boundary review and carrying two spots on the council – will be contested by two candidates from the Tories, The Borough First, Lib Dems and Labour, as well as a Green Party candidate.
Wards in Windsor have been changed. Eton and Castle, Ascot and Sunninghill and Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury wards will all hold three councillors. The rest will be have two.
Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury has 12 candidates going for it, while Eton and Castle and Ascot and Sunninghill have 10 standing in each.
The election will be held on May 2.
The full list is below.
Key: Con - Conservative, TBF - The Borough First, Lab - Labour, Lib Dem - Liberal Democrats, OWRA - Old Windsor Residents Association, WWRA - West Windsor Residents Association, UKIP - United Kingdom Independence Party, Ind - Independent
BELMONT
John Baldwin, Lib Dem
Simon Bond, Lib Dem
Richard Hemmings, TBF
Patricia Lattimer, Lab
Philip Love, Con
Marion Mills, Con
Ian Smith, Lab
BISHAM AND COOKHAM
Mandy Brar, Lib Dem
Gerry Clark, Con
Geoff Cutting, Lab
Mark Howard, Lib Dem
Alexander McKendrick, Lab
Chris Moss, Green
Bill Perry, Con
BOYN HILL
Marios Alexandrou, Lab
Oliver Baldwin, Lib Dem
Adam Bermange, Lib Dem
Gurpreet Bhangra, Con
Nasreen Brittain, TBF
Stuart Carroll, Con
Andrew Hill, TBF
Graham Lee, Lab
BRAY
Robert Acker, Lib Dem
Sheila Adams, Lib Dem
David Coppinger, Con
Andrew Foakes, Lab
Lee Page, TBF
Peter Targett, Lab
Leo Walters, Con
COX GREEN
Bruce Adams, Lib Dem
Bill Black, Lib Dem
Colin Greenfield, Lab
Phil Haseler, Con
Robert Horner, Lab
David Marks, TBF
Ross McWilliams, Con
ETON AND CASTLE
John Bowden, Con
Angus Cameron, Lab
Devon Davies, Lib Dem
George Fussey, Lib Dem
Riccardo Ludovici, Lab
Keith Owen, TBF
Samantha Rayner, Con
Peter Shearman, Lab
Shamsul Shelim, Con
Julian Tisi, Lib Dem
FURZE PLATT
Louise Clarke, Lab
Catherine del Campo, Lib Dem
Tom Easten, TBF
Edmund Holliday, UKIP
Mohammed Ilyas, Con
Clive Lattimer, Lab
Joshua Reynolds, Lib Dem
Hari Sharma, Ind
Derek Sharp, Con
HURLEY AND WALTHAMS
Hasrat Ali, TBF
Maureen Hunt, Con
John Iles, Lib Dem
Andrew Johnson, Con
Patrick McDonald, Lab
Jessica Pocock, Lab
Jenny Werner, Lib Dem
OLDFIELD
Tony Baker, Lab
Anna Bermange, Lib Dem
Geoffrey Hill, TBF
Rory Nosworthy, Lab
George Shaw, Lib Dem
Helen Taylor, TBF
Joel Wheeler, Con
Derek Wilson, Con
OLD WINDSOR
Arlene Carson, Con
Lynne Jones, OWRA
Neil Knowles, OWRA
Yvonne Olney, Lab
Roy Reeves, Lab
Amit Verma, Con
PINKNEYS GREEN
Clive Baskerville, Lib Dem
Jane Collisson, Lab
Marius Gilmore, Con
Charles Hollingsworth, TBF
Richard Pope, Con
Nigel Smith, Lab
Simon Werner, Lib Dem
RIVERSIDE
Sharon Bunce, Lab
Rob Castell, Lib Dem
Simon Dudley, Con
Mick Jarvis, TBF
David Knowles-Leak, Lab
Craig McDermott, Green
Kashmir Singh, Lib Dem
Claire Stretton, TBF
Christopher Targowski, Con
CLEWER EAST
Natasha Airey, Con
Karen Davies, Lib Dem
Patrick Green, Lab
Stephen McGowan, Lab
Fintan McKeown, Green
Dee Quick, Con
Amy Tisi, Lib Dem
ASCOT AND SUNNINGHILL
Tamasin Barnbrook, Lib Dem
Aaron Chahal, Lib Dem
David Hilton, Con
Spike Humphrey, Lab
Adam Jezard, Ind
Jonathan Pope, Lib Dem
Julian Sharpe, Con
Ian Steers, Lab
John Story, Con
Margery Thorogood, Lab
CLEWER AND DEDWORTH EAST
Michael Airey, Con
Phillip Bicknell, Con
Laura Binnie, Lab
Carole Da Costa, WWRA
Helen Price, TBF
Daniel Wall, Lab
Mark Wilson, Lib Dem
CLEWER AND DEDWORTH WEST
Malcolm Alexander, Con
Wisdom Da Costa, WWRA
Jon Davey, WWRA
Deborah Foster, Lab
Ed Wilson, Con
Joe Young, Lab
DATCHET, HORTON AND WRAYSBURY
David Buckley, TBF
David Cannon, Con
Gareth Jones, Lib Dem
Ewan Larcombe, National Flood Prevention Party
Margaret Lenton, TBF
Rushi Millns, Con
Gary Muir, Con
Linda O’Flynn, Lib Dem
Tim O’Flynn, Lib Dem
Mark Olney, Lab
Jennifer Ward, Lab
Peter Ward, Lab
SUNNINGDALE AND CHEAPSIDE
Christine Bateson, Con
Alison Carpenter, Lab
Mariano Julia, Lib Dem
Sonya Lippold, Lib Dem
Sayonara Luxton, Con
Valerie Pike, TBF
ST MARY’S
Thomas Baker, Lab
John Barron, Green
Jacob Cotterill, Lab
Helen Craggs, Lib Dem
Andrew Hickley, Lib Dem
Derek Philip-Xu, TBF
Gurch Singh, Con
Donna Stimson, Con
Richard Wawman, TBF
