Find out who's standing in the Royal Borough local elections

The full slate of candidates contesting the Royal Borough’s local election has been published.

A total of 149 candidates are standing across the 41 wards, which can carry either two or three seats.

In Maidenhead, party leaders go head-to-head in Riverside ward, with Cllr Claire Stretton (TBF), currently of Boyn Hill ward, now standing against Conservative council leader Cllr Simon Dudley, who already represents the ward.

Maidenhead Labour’s chairman will stand for Riverside, too, alongside Sharon Bunce.

Cllr Stretton will be standing in the two-member ward with Mick Jarvis, who was heavily involved in the campaign against the Hindu Centre planned for land near Boulters Lock. Cllr Dudley will run with Christopher Targowski, of Ray Park Avenue.

The new St Mary’s ward – created following a boundary review and carrying two spots on the council – will be contested by two candidates from the Tories, The Borough First, Lib Dems and Labour, as well as a Green Party candidate.

Wards in Windsor have been changed. Eton and Castle, Ascot and Sunninghill and Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury wards will all hold three councillors. The rest will be have two.

Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury has 12 candidates going for it, while Eton and Castle and Ascot and Sunninghill have 10 standing in each.

The election will be held on May 2.

The full list is below.

Key: Con - Conservative, TBF - The Borough First, Lab - Labour, Lib Dem - Liberal Democrats, OWRA - Old Windsor Residents Association, WWRA - West Windsor Residents Association, UKIP - United Kingdom Independence Party, Ind - Independent

BELMONT

John Baldwin, Lib Dem

Simon Bond, Lib Dem

Richard Hemmings, TBF

Patricia Lattimer, Lab

Philip Love, Con

Marion Mills, Con

Ian Smith, Lab

BISHAM AND COOKHAM

Mandy Brar, Lib Dem

Gerry Clark, Con

Geoff Cutting, Lab

Mark Howard, Lib Dem

Alexander McKendrick, Lab

Chris Moss, Green

Bill Perry, Con

BOYN HILL

Marios Alexandrou, Lab

Oliver Baldwin, Lib Dem

Adam Bermange, Lib Dem

Gurpreet Bhangra, Con

Nasreen Brittain, TBF

Stuart Carroll, Con

Andrew Hill, TBF

Graham Lee, Lab

BRAY

Robert Acker, Lib Dem

Sheila Adams, Lib Dem

David Coppinger, Con

Andrew Foakes, Lab

Lee Page, TBF

Peter Targett, Lab

Leo Walters, Con

COX GREEN

Bruce Adams, Lib Dem

Bill Black, Lib Dem

Colin Greenfield, Lab

Phil Haseler, Con

Robert Horner, Lab

David Marks, TBF

Ross McWilliams, Con

ETON AND CASTLE

John Bowden, Con

Angus Cameron, Lab

Devon Davies, Lib Dem

George Fussey, Lib Dem

Riccardo Ludovici, Lab

Keith Owen, TBF

Samantha Rayner, Con

Peter Shearman, Lab

Shamsul Shelim, Con

Julian Tisi, Lib Dem

FURZE PLATT

Louise Clarke, Lab

Catherine del Campo, Lib Dem

Tom Easten, TBF

Edmund Holliday, UKIP

Mohammed Ilyas, Con

Clive Lattimer, Lab

Joshua Reynolds, Lib Dem

Hari Sharma, Ind

Derek Sharp, Con

HURLEY AND WALTHAMS

Hasrat Ali, TBF

Maureen Hunt, Con

John Iles, Lib Dem

Andrew Johnson, Con

Patrick McDonald, Lab

Jessica Pocock, Lab

Jenny Werner, Lib Dem

OLDFIELD

Tony Baker, Lab

Anna Bermange, Lib Dem

Geoffrey Hill, TBF

Rory Nosworthy, Lab

George Shaw, Lib Dem

Helen Taylor, TBF

Joel Wheeler, Con

Derek Wilson, Con

OLD WINDSOR

Arlene Carson, Con

Lynne Jones, OWRA

Neil Knowles, OWRA

Yvonne Olney, Lab

Roy Reeves, Lab

Amit Verma, Con

PINKNEYS GREEN

Clive Baskerville, Lib Dem

Jane Collisson, Lab

Marius Gilmore, Con

Charles Hollingsworth, TBF

Richard Pope, Con

Nigel Smith, Lab

Simon Werner, Lib Dem

RIVERSIDE

Sharon Bunce, Lab

Rob Castell, Lib Dem

Simon Dudley, Con

Mick Jarvis, TBF

David Knowles-Leak, Lab

Craig McDermott, Green

Kashmir Singh, Lib Dem

Claire Stretton, TBF

Christopher Targowski, Con

CLEWER EAST

Natasha Airey, Con

Karen Davies, Lib Dem

Patrick Green, Lab

Stephen McGowan, Lab

Fintan McKeown, Green

Dee Quick, Con

Amy Tisi, Lib Dem

ASCOT AND SUNNINGHILL

Tamasin Barnbrook, Lib Dem

Aaron Chahal, Lib Dem

David Hilton, Con

Spike Humphrey, Lab

Adam Jezard, Ind

Jonathan Pope, Lib Dem

Julian Sharpe, Con

Ian Steers, Lab

John Story, Con

Margery Thorogood, Lab

CLEWER AND DEDWORTH EAST

Michael Airey, Con

Phillip Bicknell, Con

Laura Binnie, Lab

Carole Da Costa, WWRA

Helen Price, TBF

Daniel Wall, Lab

Mark Wilson, Lib Dem

CLEWER AND DEDWORTH WEST

Malcolm Alexander, Con

Wisdom Da Costa, WWRA

Jon Davey, WWRA

Deborah Foster, Lab

Ed Wilson, Con

Joe Young, Lab

DATCHET, HORTON AND WRAYSBURY

David Buckley, TBF

David Cannon, Con

Gareth Jones, Lib Dem

Ewan Larcombe, National Flood Prevention Party

Margaret Lenton, TBF

Rushi Millns, Con

Gary Muir, Con

Linda O’Flynn, Lib Dem

Tim O’Flynn, Lib Dem

Mark Olney, Lab

Jennifer Ward, Lab

Peter Ward, Lab

SUNNINGDALE AND CHEAPSIDE

Christine Bateson, Con

Alison Carpenter, Lab

Mariano Julia, Lib Dem

Sonya Lippold, Lib Dem

Sayonara Luxton, Con

Valerie Pike, TBF

ST MARY’S

Thomas Baker, Lab

John Barron, Green

Jacob Cotterill, Lab

Helen Craggs, Lib Dem

Andrew Hickley, Lib Dem

Derek Philip-Xu, TBF

Gurch Singh, Con

Donna Stimson, Con

Richard Wawman, TBF