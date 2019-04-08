Tories promise road repairs and affordable housing in local manifesto

Regeneration, highways and value for money are among the key pledges listed in the Royal Borough Conservatives’ manifesto.

The Tories plan to continue the regeneration efforts in Maidenhead, ‘support Ascot rejuvenation’ and ‘preserve historic Windsor’.

They say they will spend £50m on roads and pavements over four years and promise to fix every reported pothole within 24 hours, maintain the weekly bin collection and ‘have the lowest council tax in England outside London’.

“The Royal Borough is a very special place. Only we Conservatives can be truly trusted to make it an even better place to live, work, retire, relax and bring up a family,” council leader Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) wrote.

“Since taking control of the Royal Borough in 2007, we have created one of the most efficient councils in England.”

He added: “We have a plan and can be trusted to make the Royal Borough an even better place for you, your family and friends.”

The manifesto for the May 2 local elections was unveiled at the town hall, with Theresa May joining councillors and candidates for the launch on Friday.

The Prime Minister said the Tory controlled borough is ‘a council that delivers great local services at lower cost’.

Other pledges include a promise to open new public spaces, invest £240m in new school places by 2035, promote Newlands Girls’ School expansion and ‘plan to open four more new schools including a special school’.

The Tories aim to increase spending on adult social care each year, build at least 30 per cent affordable housing ‘on all Royal Borough-owned development sites’ and prioritise key-worker housing.

“In our ten themes and thirty manifesto commitments we have an accountable plan on how to preserve the Royal Borough and how to improve it,” Cllr Dudley said.