Education and environment feature in Labour local manifesto

The economy, education and environment all feature in Labour’s local manifesto pledges.

Plans released to the Advertiser yesterday show its will ‘protect against selling-off prime assets including buildings and land for private sector development’ and ‘create the right climate for business to thrive’.

Its ambitions include the development of a ‘local authority energy company across the Thames Valley’ and lending support to ‘the creation of a connected transport solution to allow residents an efficient and low carbon impact system’.

It wants to ‘ensure connectivity between schools’, backs Labour’s national ambition of creating a ‘National Education Service’ and promises to ‘improve the provision of resource around child and adolescent mental health services to reduce the waiting period for assessments’.

The manifesto says a Labour council would be a living wage employer, encourage council suppliers to pay the living wage and promote membership of trade unions for council workers.

Maidenhead Labour chairman David Knowles-Leak said: “It can be different, and you have the opportunity to make it different by voting Labour on May 2.

“Localism is very important, and a community that thrives is one that works together for the benefit of all our citizens.

“Good local government happens when the community, its local government and its national government work together to provide both essential and life-enhancing services and facilities.

“We can be better than a dormitory for people passing through, and we have to provide for people of all generations with their roots in the borough. It is very glib to pretend that you can take the politics out of local politics.

“If you want a society that serves the common interest Labour is the party with tested values that can deliver.”