LOCAL ELECTIONS 2019: Candidate profiles for the Royal Borough

With the local elections just over a week away, we're asking candidates standing for a seat on the Royal Borough council to submit biographies about themselves so you can know a little bit more about them.

We are aiming to put up profiles for as many candidates as possible, and more will be added to this page as they come in.

If you are standing in the elections on Thursday, May 2 and would like your biography included in our coverage, please email a submission of about 75-100 words along with a headshot of yourself to georger@baylismedia.co.uk in a similar style to the ones below.

Please note: These biographies have come directly from the candidates and were not written by our staff. Style, content and grammar may vary, while any views expressed in the biographies do not represent those of the Advertiser or Express.

Ascot and Sunninghill

John Story (Conservative)

I've been a councillor for 13 years, helping in the fight to save Heatherwood hospital and other campaigns to improve the quality of life for residents in Ascot and Sunninghill - the new Oaks Leisure Centre with its six-lane swimming pool, 70-station gym, dance hall and sports hall is a particularly exciting development for this area.

Outside politics I volunteer for a national charity providing legal advice to people unable to afford lawyers.

Bisham and Cookham

Gerry Clark (Conservatives)

I've lived in Cookham for 30 years with my wife Pauline and raised my family here.

In addition to being a Ward Councillor working for local residents, I serve on a number of panels and am a trustee of three local charities.

I remain committed to protecting our greenbelt, open spaces and wildlife from inappropriate development.

It is my priority to improve our roads and pavements to make residents safer, including traffic calming measures in Dean Lane and other areas of concern.

I will strive to improve council services to make residents lives better whilst keeping council tax low.

Belmont



Richard Hemmings (The Borough First)



I have lived in College Road since 1991 and been a member of Pinkneys Green Cricket Club since 1984.

I was also active in the successful community ownership campaign for the Craufurd Arms.

Professionally, I have spent the last 30 years working as business consultant – developing improved and innovative process change, having started my working career as an accountant.

I strongly believe it is time we changed the way that local democracy has been ignoring us all and think I have the experience to help deliver this change. Vote for something truly different on May 2nd, we deserve better.

Philip Love (Conservative)

Philip Love is married with two daughters and has lived in Courthouse Road for 40 years.

Philip has served Belmont as a councillor five times over the years and always been a member of the Maidenhead Planning Panel. His attendance record this year is 93%.

Philip is a Trustee of Citizens Advice, the St. Luke’s Community Hall, and the Spoore Merry Rixman Foundation where he oversaw a very large grant being given to Newlands Girls’ School.

He was Chairman of the Norden Farm Centre Trust from the very beginning to the opening ten years later, and always believed it would bring a sense of community back to Maidenhead.

Boyn Hill



Nasreen Brittain (The Borough First)

I have lived in the borough of Boyn Hill for 16 years and in that time have seen a succession of changes, some good, some not so much.

I decided to stand because as a resident of the borough over the last decade I have got tired of seeing change being introduced to our town and borough without proper and open consultation with residents.

I’d like to assist residents in getting the best for their borough by listening to their concerns.

I’m a member of Maidenhead Tennis Club where I served on the committee for several years. I’m also a cook for Foodshare in Maidenhead.



Stuart Carroll (Conservatives)

I live in Boyn Hill and was born in Maidenhead.

I have been a councillor in Boyn Hill since 2015 and served as Lead Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health where I have increased spending in real terms and protected all frontline services including expanding our emphasis on mental and public health.

I have secured significant investment in Boyn Hill Road resurfacing, pavements and infrastructure.

I am passionate about engagement and perform a weekly street surgery to listen to resident views. I would be honoured to serve the people of Boyn Hill.



Andrew Hill (The Borough First)



I have lived in Boyn Hill for nearly 20 years, and have helped support and found several residents groups in Maidenhead.



I fight tirelessly on behalf of individuals. I was pleased, for example, that the council u-turned last week after I highlighted the astonishing ban on supplementary public questions. Thank you to all the petitioners.



I believe that democracy has to be nurtured, and was the first person in the country to live-stream a full council meeting on YouTube. RBWM saw merit in this and now routinely broadcast meetings. The Borough First is an amazing step forward in local democracy.



Bray



David Coppinger (Conservatives)

I am standing to be elected in Bray to fight to retain the greenbelt, reduce congestion on our roads, improve safety on our roads and to keep Bray a place fit to live and bring up our families.

I have lived in Holyport for 30 years and worked in Windsor for 20 of them.

When the opportunity to do a bigger job at the borough arose I took it and have represented the Ward for 8 years.

I am fully involved in every aspect of all areas of the ward and whilst standing for Conservative values my aim is always to work for my residents.

Clewer and Dedworth East



Helen Price (The Borough First)

I’ve lived in Windsor for over 45 years. I’ve been heavily involved with the local community over the last 15 years.

I’m standing because I feel the views of residents have been ignored. The world is changing and it’s time for a new approach and a fresh pair of eyes.

My three priorities for my ward are reducing loneliness and isolation, improving getting around for all, improving quality of life – these to be delivered by collaborating with residents, local charities, businesses and existing agencies.

I want to see the heart of our community beating strongly again.

Cox Green



Phil Haseler (Conservatives)

A retired Police Sergeant with 30 years service. Married with two sons, lived in Cox Green for 35 years.

Cox Green is a great place to live and I am passionate about standing up and supporting our community, fighting for what’s right and securing investments in great local projects.

I’ve been leading the ‘Cox Green Says No’ community campaign since 2016, opposing inappropriate development on our precious Green Belt land in Cannon Lane.

Development must be in appropriate locations with suitable infrastructure in place to meet the demands.

My keen interests - highway and community safety, environment, education, housing, wildlife and green spaces.

Ross McWilliams (Conservative)

As a Cox Green lad born and raised, it’s my immense honour and privilege to represent our local community as your local councillor.

I’ve always striven to do what I believe is right and make myself accessible and visible in our community, whether that is:

1. Fixing our roads and pavements;

2. Investing in our wonderful local parks and open spaces;

3. Holding regular litter picks to help keep Cox Green clean; or

4. Working with Phil Haseler to defend Cox Green's green belt against inappropriate over-development.

If elected, Phil and I will continue to support our local community and work together do what is right for Cox Green.

David Marks (The Borough First)

I was raised in Bourne End and attended Sir William Borlase School, Marlow.

I spent my career in the IT industry, working for companies such as Mitsubishi, Siemens and Fujitsu. In my 40’s, I gained an MBA qualification at Wolverhampton University.

I have been a playing member Marlow Cricket Club since 18, and latterly a qualified umpire for the Thames Valley League.

I served as a governor at Desborough College for 8 years and worked as a volunteer for The Berkshire Community Foundation.

I am also an organist at local churches in the Borough. I was delighted to be able to stand as a candidate for The Borough First party, motivated by the council’s appalling lack of accountability and democracy.

Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury



David Buckley (The Borough First)

I am a local businessman living and working in my own ward.

I have lived in Datchet with my wife Deborah for 6 years and I have first-hand experience of the issues that face the local residents of Wraysbury, Horton and Datchet.

I am keen to bring a new attitude to local politics with a common sense approach.

I would also like to see business start-ups coming into the borough, by making it business friendly.

We have to create new ways and ideas to increase revenues to improve lifestyles in the local community rather than just cutting budgets annually and reducing services.



Margaret Lenton (The Borough First)

I am a retired school headteacher, but have I taken to my chaise lounge and become a lady who lunches? No.

I am chairman of my parish council, a school governor, chairman of the Windsor and Eton Society and a trustee of several charities which include True Honour.

I am interested in the care of the elderly and have learnt what constitutes good dementia care, through visits and sitting on appropriate committees.

I take on roles and have chaired conferences regarding women’s roles and opportunities.

I think I am chosen because of my previous occupation, but despite being involved in serious issues, I have a lively sense of humour.

Furze Platt



Tom Easten (The Borough First)

I'm standing because I want to step forward and do something positive to help my community and serve my friends and neighbours.

At a time when there is such dissatisfaction and distrust in politics and politicians, we need more engagement, not less.

It's essential that ordinary people put themselves forward to do whatever they can.

If we can do that, and get people fully involved again in their communities, we can do great things together.



Derek Sharp (Conservatives)

I have lived in Maidenhead with my wife and daughter for 27 years, and I work locally helping my son run his logistics business.

Until recently, I served as a Thames Valley Special Constabulary Police officer having volunteered for 14 years at Windsor and Maidenhead police stations.

I’m proud to be a Maidonian, and since being elected to serve Furze Platt in 2011, I have taken a very active part in promoting Furze Platt, particularly in securing new infrastructure and leisure facilities.

I hope you will agree that I have made residents my top priority and have represented you well over the past 8 years putting the ward first.

Eton and Castle



Samantha Rayner (Conservatives)

I’m a qualified accountant married to Colin, a local farmer with triplet daughters now 21. I also help local charities.

I have had the great honour to represent Eton Wick for 4 years. It’s been hugely rewarding to work with the village and make improvements as well as help individuals with their issues.

The new ward of Eton and Castle also includes Eton, Windsor and the Castle. It’s a historic and treasured place which needs to be carefully protected while being enhanced and improved for residents, businesses and visitors. I would love the honour and challenge.

Hurley and the Walthams



Hasrat Ali (The Borough First)

I have lived in Maidenhead for the last 23 years with my husband and four sons.

My background is in law and I have worked part time as a solicitor whilst raising my children.

The need for transparency and accountability in the current council has led me to stand as a candidate.

The Royal Borough needs to be run by a council who is motivated to satisfy the needs and wishes of its residents whilst being open in their decision making.

I want to use my professional skills and experience to ensure that this takes place.

Oldfield



Geoff Hill (The Borough First)

I've lived in Maidenhead for 26 years and am retired from the information technology sector.

I've served as a councillor for Oldfield ward for eight years and have been a cabinet member for five before being sacked for having somewhat differing views to the current leader.

I resigned the Conservative whip over the homeless debacle last January and joined The Borough First later the same year.

I want to take national politics out of local decision making and give back representation to the people. People before politics.

Too many decisions are being taken in a very autocratic style with the public’s view not being properly taken into account.



Helen Taylor (The Borough First)

Born in Ascot and raised just across the border in Burnham.

Studied Travel and Tourism Management at University, worked in Slough Borough Council’s play centres and leisure centres from ages 17 to 25.

Spent the last 19 years working within customer service roles due to a passion for helping other people.

Having joined with other residents to fight the planning application for the Vicus Way Car Park and seen first-hand how valid, genuine concerns were dismissed in favour of an application being pushed through, I decided to stand as a candidate in my ward, to engage and help other residents have more of an input into their Borough.

Old Windsor



Lynne Jones (Old Windsor Residents Association & The Borough First)

I have lived in the Windsor area since 1978.

Having worked in the corporate finance, travel and education sectors I now offer finance support to small companies.

Elected as borough councillor for Old Windsor Ward in 2011, I am currently leader of the opposition and have presented the response to the budget for the last eight years.

I truly believe that tribal politics has taken too great a hold in our local council and challenge, scrutiny and positive debate must be re-introduced to restore evidenced decision making, trust and transparency.

Pinkneys Green



Charles Hollingsworth (The Borough First)

I have been an active advocate and representative for the residents of Pinkneys Green throughout the last 25 years, the last 8 of which as an elected councillor.

Chairman of the Youth and Community Centre, active supporter of local charities involved with those having difficulty in coping with life.

Standing for the sixth time asking Pinkneys Green voters to endorse my campaign to reconnect residents with the council, by restoring democratic oversight and to press for their concerns to be addressed based on the merits of each case.

Richard Pope (Conservative)

I have lived in Pinkney’s Green since 2001 and spent much of my 40-year career working for a Maidenhead-based company, Costain, as international finance director.

I’m passionate about politics and want Maidenhead to be a place in which all residents can live, work, shop and socialise safely.

The regeneration project is a rare opportunity to create positive changes in our town, and we need to get it right. With my background in finance and construction, I believe I can be of real service to the community and help residents during this period of transformation in the Borough.

Riverside



Simon Dudley (Conservative)

I have lived in Maidenhead for 28 years, moving to Riverside where I bought my first family home.

I have been a ward councillor for Riverside for 12 years.

I am a founder of Holyport College, an Outstanding secondary school and the founder of the special school for autistic pupils, Forest Bridge School.

I believe passionately in making Riverside and the Royal Borough a better place to live.

I am Leader of the Royal Borough and the Conservative Group locally.

I am a director of the national housing agency Homes England and love our beautiful environment here. I want to help transform Maidenhead town centre into a wonderful place for local residents.



Mick Jarvis (The Borough First)



Maidenhead resident for years I am a retired executive with over 40 years of international experience in management and negotiations.

Married for 43 years I have three children and I am now regularly employed as grandad to the three of my six grandchildren living in the borough.

Engagement with RBWM councillors and officers over last three years convinced me the council is poorly lead and deficient in skills in many areas.

It also lacks transparency in how decisions are taken and governance is not fit for purpose.

I am running to be a Councillor to correct this.



Claire Stretton (The Borough First)

Born in Cookham and educated locally, I later graduated from Laine Theatre Arts with teaching qualifications.

I now work as a Freelance Graphic Designer and have served eight years as a councillor in the Royal Borough, when I was at first dismayed, and later seriously concerned, about the manipulation of power within the Conservative group.

I tried to resolve this internally but as I was not prepared to be complicit, I was left no option but to leave and started ‘the Borough first’, to reconnect residents with democracy to ensure that people are more important than party politics.



Chris Targowski (Conservative)

I have fifteen years’ experience advising company directors, boards and politicians regarding strategic policy and corporate projects.

While I previously worked for RBWM, I now work for a major housing charity with responsibility for policy development and relationship building with key stakeholders.

I am running to be a Conservative councillor to represent residents and ensure that Riverside ward continues to be a fantastic place to live.

I also wish to continue the work of this Conservative administration in providing excellent local services such as weekly bin collections, compassionate targeted support services to the most vulnerable and the regeneration of Maidenhead.



St Mary’s

Derek Philip-Xu (The Borough First)

Originally from Aberdeen, I worked as a chartered surveyor before embarking on a career in teaching and, now, educational publishing.

Having moved to the Oldfield area, I’ve been quite excited by Maidenhead’s regeneration plans.

However, it was my objection to the Vicus Way car park proposal that gave me a real insight into the failure of the current administration to listen to its residents or display any sort of transparency.

That prompted me to stand as a candidate in St Mary’s ward with The Borough First, giving me, as a concerned resident, the chance to effectively represent other concerned residents.



Donna Stimson (Conservative)

I have lived and worked in Maidenhead for 25 years. My early career, developing HR strategies; changing organisational culture; and deploying fair processes, has taught me to be a team player and effect change in large institutions.

For 12 years I‘ve run a small building company, but my passion has been environmental sustainability. I co-founded Maidenhead Matters, to reduce single-use plastic and to draw attention to the importance of ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’.

At a time of great change in Maidenhead, if elected, I will work tirelessly on behalf of those who live and work in St Mary’s ward, whilst continuing my focus on the environment.



Richard Wawman (The Borough First)

Born and bred in the Royal Borough, in my teens I produced The Windsor Arts Festival and started The Windsor Arts Centre, known for many years as The Firestation and now The Old Court. I am its founder and honorary member.

After an academic career I became a filmmaker and broadcaster of award-winning films.

Born in a council house and I live in one now.

Ordinary people and their children and grandchildren have beautiful potential.

I stand for the future and a fair deal for all. I want to leave my children something better than it is now. That is why I stand for election.



Sunningdale and Cheapside

Valerie Pike

I have lived in Sunningdale for just over 16 years and have been a parish councillor for the last four.

I have seen very little support from our ward councillors, one of whom does not live in the ward.

The lack of engagement with residents, complacency from ward councillors and their failure to represent the concerns of residents leaving Sunningdale on the fringes of the Borough, motivated me to change this status quo.

My recent experience with the lack of transparency, accountability and governance in the borough council persuaded me that things desperately needed to be rectified.