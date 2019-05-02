LIVE: Royal Borough local election results 2019

Good evening and welcome to our live blog of the 2019 Royal Borough Local Election results.

Our reporting team will be working throughout the night at the Magnet Leisure Centre count to bring you all of the 41 results. The first ballot box is expected to arrive at 10.30pm and the first results are expected between 1 and 2am.

Editor James Preston and group news editor Grace Witherden are here with chief reporter Will Taylor, senior reporter David Lee and reporter Amy Horsfield.

Our photographer Ian Longthorne is also going to illustrate the blog with his pics throughout the night.

21.49pm: Hello everyone and welcome to the Advertiser and Express' coverage of the local elections in the Royal Borough.

It's going to be a long night but we'll be here with you throughout with all the results as they come in and reaction from the candidates.

There are just 10 minutes left until the polls close!