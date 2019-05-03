SITE INDEX

    • Royal Borough local elections: Full results

    The Conservatives secured a narrow majority as the local elections saw a huge shake-up in the Royal Borough.

    The Tories were elected to 23 out of 41 available seats, followed by the Lib Dems with nine, The Borough First with three, West Windsor Residents Association with three, Old Windsor Residents Association with two and the National Flood Prevention Party with one councillor.

    See a full list of results below. Candidates in bold were elected.

    Key: Con - Conservative, TBF - The Borough First, Lab - Labour, Lib Dem - Liberal Democrats, OWRA - Old Windsor Residents Association, WWRA - West Windsor Residents Association, UKIP - United Kingdom Independence Party, Ind - Independent

    BELMONT

    John Baldwin, Lib Dem - 838

    Simon Bond, Lib Dem - 959

    Richard Hemmings, TBF - 649

    Patricia Lattimer, Lab - 265

    Philip Love, Con - 627

    Marion Mills, Con - 589

    Ian Smith, Lab - 216

    BISHAM AND COOKHAM

    Mandy Brar, Lib Dem - 1321

    Gerry Clark, Con - 963

    Geoff Cutting, Lab - 54

    Mark Howard, Lib Dem - 952

    Alexander McKendrick, Lab - 106

    Chris Moss, Green - 272

    Bill Perry, Con - 885

    BOYN HILL

    Marios Alexandrou, Lab - 222

    Oliver Baldwin, Lib Dem - 473

    Adam Bermange, Lib Dem - 483

    Gurpreet Bhangra, Con - 981

    Nasreen Brittain, TBF - 353

    Stuart Carroll, Con - 1076

    Andrew Hill, TBF - 430

    Graham Lee, Lab -148

    BRAY

    Robert Acker, Lib Dem - 225

    Sheila Adams, Lib Dem - 368

    David Coppinger, Con - 1039

    Andrew Foakes, Lab - 149

    Lee Page, TBF - 573

    Peter Targett, Lab - 152

    Leo Walters, Con - 991

    COX GREEN

    Bruce Adams, Lib Dem - 608

    Bill Black, Lib Dem - 536

    Colin Greenfield, Lab - 143

    Phil Haseler, Con - 1223

    Robert Horner, Lab - 174

    David Marks, TBF - 506

    Ross McWilliams, Con - 1219

    ETON AND CASTLE

    John Bowden, Con - 1319

    Angus Cameron, Lab - 370

    Devon Davies, Lib Dem - 738

    George Fussey, Lib Dem - 818

    Riccardo Ludovici, Lab - 372

    Keith Owen, TBF - 609

    Samantha Rayner, Con - 1457

    Peter Shearman, Lab - 398

    Shamsul Shelim, Con - 1065

    Julian Tisi, Lib Dem 645

    FURZE PLATT

    Louise Clarke, Lab - 156

    Catherine del Campo, Lib Dem - 1177

    Tom Easten, TBF - 406

    Edmund Holliday, UKIP - 152

    Mohammed Ilyas, Con - 543

    Clive Lattimer, Lab - 102

    Joshua Reynolds, Lib Dem - 1019

    Hari Sharma, Ind - 570

    Derek Sharp, Con - 632

    HURLEY AND WALTHAMS

    Hasrat Ali, TBF - 273

    Maureen Hunt, Con - 1,033

    John Iles, Lib Dem - 325

    Andrew Johnson, Con - 822

    Patrick McDonald, Lab - 172

    Jessica Pocock, Lab - 109

    Jenny Werner, Lib Dem - 297

    OLDFIELD

    Tony Baker, Lab - 200

    Anna Bermange, Lib Dem - 223

    Geoffrey Hill, TBF - 738

    Rory Nosworthy, Lab - 168

    George Shaw, Lib Dem - 185

    Helen Taylor, TBF - 671

    Joel Wheeler, Con - 507

    Derek Wilson, Con - 573

    OLD WINDSOR

    Arlene Carson, Con - 544

    Lynne Jones, OWRA - 1,619

    Neil Knowles, OWRA - 1,408

    Yvonne Olney, Lab - 159

    Roy Reeves, Lab - 164

    Amit Verma, Con - 352

    PINKNEYS GREEN

    Clive Baskerville, Lib Dem - 1326

    Jane Collisson, Lab - 131

    Marius Gilmore, Con - 799

    Charles Hollingsworth, TBF - 491

    Richard Pope, Con - 693

    Nigel Smith, Lab - 90

    Simon Werner, Lib Dem - 1507

    RIVERSIDE

    Sharon Bunce, Lab - 182

    Rob Castell, Lib Dem - 476

    Simon Dudley, Con - 851

    Mick Jarvis, TBF - 600

    David Knowles-Leak, Lab - 168

    Craig McDermott, Green - 215

    Kashmir Singh, Lib Dem - 450

    Claire Stretton, TBF - 678

    Christopher Targowski, Con - 777

    CLEWER EAST

    Natasha Airey, Con - 753

    Karen Davies, Lib Dem - 794

    Patrick Green, Lab - 154

    Stephen McGowan, Lab - 121

    Fintan McKeown, Green - 245

    Dee Quick, Con - - 736

    Amy Tisi, Lib Dem - 814

    ASCOT AND SUNNINGHILL

    Tamasin Barnbrook, Lib Dem - 594

    Aaron Chahal, Lib Dem - 486

    David Hilton, Con - 1446

    Spike Humphrey, Lab - 372

    Adam Jezard, Ind - 549

    Jonathan Pope, Lib Dem - 450

    Julian Sharpe, Con - 1372

    Ian Steers, Lab - 321

    John Story, Con - 1355

    Margery Thorogood, Lab - 228

    CLEWER AND DEDWORTH EAST

    Michael Airey, Con - 640

    Phillip Bicknell, Con - 645

    Laura Binnie, Lab - 210

    Carole Da Costa, WWRA - 725

    Helen Price, TBF - 762

    Daniel Wall, Lab - 182

    Mark Wilson, Lib Dem - 216

    CLEWER AND DEDWORTH WEST

    Malcolm Alexander, Con - 811

    Wisdom Da Costa, WWRA - 1067

    Jon Davey, WWRA - 941

    Deborah Foster, Lab - 164

    Ed Wilson, Con - 885

    Joe Young, Lab - 150

    DATCHET, HORTON AND WRAYSBURY

    David Buckley, TBF - 633

    David Cannon, Con - 1117

    Gareth Jones, Lib Dem - 218

    Ewan Larcombe, National Flood Prevention Party - 998

    Margaret Lenton, TBF - 751

    Rushi Millns, Con - 745

    Gary Muir, Con - 903

    Linda O’Flynn, Lib Dem - 288

    Tim O’Flynn, Lib Dem - 265

    Mark Olney, Lab - 266

    Jennifer Ward, Lab - 271

    Peter Ward, Lab - 206

    SUNNINGDALE AND CHEAPSIDE

    Christine Bateson, Con - 946

    Alison Carpenter, Lab - 86

    Mariano Julia, Lib Dem - 242

    Sonya Lippold, Lib Dem - 283

    Sayonara Luxton, Con - 857

    Valerie Pike, TBF - 572

    ST MARY’S

    Thomas Baker, Lab - 197

    John Barron, Green - 186

    Jacob Cotterill, Lab - 168

    Helen Craggs, Lib Dem - 380

    Andrew Hickley, Lib Dem - 274

    Derek Philip-Xu, TBF - 232

    Gurch Singh, Con - 604

    Donna Stimson, Con - 624

    Richard Wawman, TBF - 233

