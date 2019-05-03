Royal Borough local elections: Full results

The Conservatives secured a narrow majority as the local elections saw a huge shake-up in the Royal Borough.

The Tories were elected to 23 out of 41 available seats, followed by the Lib Dems with nine, The Borough First with three, West Windsor Residents Association with three, Old Windsor Residents Association with two and the National Flood Prevention Party with one councillor.

See a full list of results below. Candidates in bold were elected.

Key: Con - Conservative, TBF - The Borough First, Lab - Labour, Lib Dem - Liberal Democrats, OWRA - Old Windsor Residents Association, WWRA - West Windsor Residents Association, UKIP - United Kingdom Independence Party, Ind - Independent

BELMONT

John Baldwin, Lib Dem - 838

Simon Bond, Lib Dem - 959

Richard Hemmings, TBF - 649

Patricia Lattimer, Lab - 265

Philip Love, Con - 627

Marion Mills, Con - 589

Ian Smith, Lab - 216

BISHAM AND COOKHAM

Mandy Brar, Lib Dem - 1321

Gerry Clark, Con - 963

Geoff Cutting, Lab - 54

Mark Howard, Lib Dem - 952

Alexander McKendrick, Lab - 106

Chris Moss, Green - 272

Bill Perry, Con - 885

BOYN HILL

Marios Alexandrou, Lab - 222

Oliver Baldwin, Lib Dem - 473

Adam Bermange, Lib Dem - 483

Gurpreet Bhangra, Con - 981

Nasreen Brittain, TBF - 353

Stuart Carroll, Con - 1076

Andrew Hill, TBF - 430

Graham Lee, Lab -148

BRAY

Robert Acker, Lib Dem - 225

Sheila Adams, Lib Dem - 368

David Coppinger, Con - 1039

Andrew Foakes, Lab - 149

Lee Page, TBF - 573

Peter Targett, Lab - 152

Leo Walters, Con - 991

COX GREEN

Bruce Adams, Lib Dem - 608

Bill Black, Lib Dem - 536

Colin Greenfield, Lab - 143

Phil Haseler, Con - 1223

Robert Horner, Lab - 174

David Marks, TBF - 506

Ross McWilliams, Con - 1219

ETON AND CASTLE

John Bowden, Con - 1319

Angus Cameron, Lab - 370

Devon Davies, Lib Dem - 738

George Fussey, Lib Dem - 818

Riccardo Ludovici, Lab - 372

Keith Owen, TBF - 609

Samantha Rayner, Con - 1457

Peter Shearman, Lab - 398

Shamsul Shelim, Con - 1065

Julian Tisi, Lib Dem 645

FURZE PLATT

Louise Clarke, Lab - 156

Catherine del Campo, Lib Dem - 1177

Tom Easten, TBF - 406

Edmund Holliday, UKIP - 152

Mohammed Ilyas, Con - 543

Clive Lattimer, Lab - 102

Joshua Reynolds, Lib Dem - 1019

Hari Sharma, Ind - 570

Derek Sharp, Con - 632

HURLEY AND WALTHAMS

Hasrat Ali, TBF - 273

Maureen Hunt, Con - 1,033

John Iles, Lib Dem - 325

Andrew Johnson, Con - 822

Patrick McDonald, Lab - 172

Jessica Pocock, Lab - 109

Jenny Werner, Lib Dem - 297

OLDFIELD

Tony Baker, Lab - 200

Anna Bermange, Lib Dem - 223

Geoffrey Hill, TBF - 738

Rory Nosworthy, Lab - 168

George Shaw, Lib Dem - 185

Helen Taylor, TBF - 671

Joel Wheeler, Con - 507

Derek Wilson, Con - 573

OLD WINDSOR

Arlene Carson, Con - 544

Lynne Jones, OWRA - 1,619

Neil Knowles, OWRA - 1,408

Yvonne Olney, Lab - 159

Roy Reeves, Lab - 164

Amit Verma, Con - 352

PINKNEYS GREEN

Clive Baskerville, Lib Dem - 1326

Jane Collisson, Lab - 131

Marius Gilmore, Con - 799

Charles Hollingsworth, TBF - 491

Richard Pope, Con - 693

Nigel Smith, Lab - 90

Simon Werner, Lib Dem - 1507

RIVERSIDE

Sharon Bunce, Lab - 182

Rob Castell, Lib Dem - 476

Simon Dudley, Con - 851

Mick Jarvis, TBF - 600

David Knowles-Leak, Lab - 168

Craig McDermott, Green - 215

Kashmir Singh, Lib Dem - 450

Claire Stretton, TBF - 678

Christopher Targowski, Con - 777

CLEWER EAST

Natasha Airey, Con - 753

Karen Davies, Lib Dem - 794

Patrick Green, Lab - 154

Stephen McGowan, Lab - 121

Fintan McKeown, Green - 245

Dee Quick, Con - - 736

Amy Tisi, Lib Dem - 814

ASCOT AND SUNNINGHILL

Tamasin Barnbrook, Lib Dem - 594

Aaron Chahal, Lib Dem - 486

David Hilton, Con - 1446

Spike Humphrey, Lab - 372

Adam Jezard, Ind - 549

Jonathan Pope, Lib Dem - 450

Julian Sharpe, Con - 1372

Ian Steers, Lab - 321

John Story, Con - 1355

Margery Thorogood, Lab - 228

CLEWER AND DEDWORTH EAST

Michael Airey, Con - 640

Phillip Bicknell, Con - 645

Laura Binnie, Lab - 210

Carole Da Costa, WWRA - 725

Helen Price, TBF - 762

Daniel Wall, Lab - 182

Mark Wilson, Lib Dem - 216

CLEWER AND DEDWORTH WEST

Malcolm Alexander, Con - 811

Wisdom Da Costa, WWRA - 1067

Jon Davey, WWRA - 941

Deborah Foster, Lab - 164

Ed Wilson, Con - 885

Joe Young, Lab - 150

DATCHET, HORTON AND WRAYSBURY

David Buckley, TBF - 633

David Cannon, Con - 1117

Gareth Jones, Lib Dem - 218

Ewan Larcombe, National Flood Prevention Party - 998

Margaret Lenton, TBF - 751

Rushi Millns, Con - 745

Gary Muir, Con - 903

Linda O’Flynn, Lib Dem - 288

Tim O’Flynn, Lib Dem - 265

Mark Olney, Lab - 266

Jennifer Ward, Lab - 271

Peter Ward, Lab - 206

SUNNINGDALE AND CHEAPSIDE

Christine Bateson, Con - 946

Alison Carpenter, Lab - 86

Mariano Julia, Lib Dem - 242

Sonya Lippold, Lib Dem - 283

Sayonara Luxton, Con - 857

Valerie Pike, TBF - 572

ST MARY’S

Thomas Baker, Lab - 197

John Barron, Green - 186

Jacob Cotterill, Lab - 168

Helen Craggs, Lib Dem - 380

Andrew Hickley, Lib Dem - 274

Derek Philip-Xu, TBF - 232

Gurch Singh, Con - 604

Donna Stimson, Con - 624

Richard Wawman, TBF - 233