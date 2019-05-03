SITE INDEX

    • Royal Borough parish elections: Full Results

    Following the parish elections in the Royal Borough yesterday here are the results.

    Candidates in bold were elected.

    Key: Con - Conservative, TBF - The Borough First, Lab - Labour, Lib Dem - Liberal Democrats, OWRA - Old Windsor Residents Association, WWRA - West Windsor Residents Association, UKIP - United Kingdom Independence Party, Ind – Independent

    CHEAPSIDE WARD OF SUNNINGHILL AND ASCOT PARISH COUNCIL

    John Gripton, Ind - 104

    Barbra Hilton - 103

    COOKHAM RISE WARD OF COOKHAM PARISH COUNCIL

    Carol Aisladie, Lib Dem - 778

    Lesley Austin, Lib Dem - 667

    Michael Barnes, Lib Dem - 744

    Mandy Brar, Lib Dem - 1050

    Eileen Bune, Lib Dem - 701

    Pauline Clark, Con - 410

    Martin Coker, Lib Dem - 723

    Andrew Coulter, Ind - 290

    Christine Doyle, Lib Dem - 749

    Jules Herd, Con - 371

    Yaeger Irwin, Con - 377

    Diane Smyth, Con - 386

    Tracy Suleiman, Lib Dem - 711

    Faith White, Lib Dem - 713

     

    COOKHAM WEST WARD OF COOKHAM PARISH COUNCIL

    Iain Herd, Con - 249

    Mark Howard, Lib Dem - 236

    Bill Perry, Con - 254

    Peter Roe, Con - 241

    Sam Sethi, Lib Dem - 209

    Andy Taylor, Con - 188

     

    ETON WARD OF ETON TOWN COUNCIL

    Derek Bishop - 148

    Michael Blightman - 120

    Michael Cadwallader - 153

    George Fussey - 275

    Keith Hill - 200

    Malcolm Leach - 166

    Duncan Reed, Con - 158

    Lars Swann, Con - 113

    Margery Thorogood - 109

     

    OAKLEY GREEN AND FIFIELD WARD OF BRAY PARISH COUNCIL

    Nicola Marsh, Ind - 216

    Chris Yates - 84

     

    SUNNINGHILL AND SOUTH ASCOT WARD OF SUNNINGHILL AND ASCOT PARISH COUNCIL

    Peter Deason - 520

    Mark Finch, Ind - 455

    Charlotte Herring - 390

    Spike Humphrey - 632

    Adam Jezard, Ind - 578

    Pat Morris - 193

    Alison Sharpe - 727

    Ian Steers, Ind - 698

    Barbara Story - 660

    Robin Wood - 508

