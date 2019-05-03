Royal Borough parish elections: Full Results

09:39AM, Friday 03 May 2019
Following the parish elections in the Royal Borough yesterday here are the results.
Candidates in bold were elected.
Key: Con - Conservative, TBF - The Borough First, Lab - Labour, Lib Dem - Liberal Democrats, OWRA - Old Windsor Residents Association, WWRA - West Windsor Residents Association, UKIP - United Kingdom Independence Party, Ind – Independent
CHEAPSIDE WARD OF SUNNINGHILL AND ASCOT PARISH COUNCIL
John Gripton, Ind - 104
Barbra Hilton - 103
COOKHAM RISE WARD OF COOKHAM PARISH COUNCIL
Carol Aisladie, Lib Dem - 778
Lesley Austin, Lib Dem - 667
Michael Barnes, Lib Dem - 744
Mandy Brar, Lib Dem - 1050
Eileen Bune, Lib Dem - 701
Pauline Clark, Con - 410
Martin Coker, Lib Dem - 723
Andrew Coulter, Ind - 290
Christine Doyle, Lib Dem - 749
Jules Herd, Con - 371
Yaeger Irwin, Con - 377
Diane Smyth, Con - 386
Tracy Suleiman, Lib Dem - 711
Faith White, Lib Dem - 713
COOKHAM WEST WARD OF COOKHAM PARISH COUNCIL
Iain Herd, Con - 249
Mark Howard, Lib Dem - 236
Bill Perry, Con - 254
Peter Roe, Con - 241
Sam Sethi, Lib Dem - 209
Andy Taylor, Con - 188
ETON WARD OF ETON TOWN COUNCIL
Derek Bishop - 148
Michael Blightman - 120
Michael Cadwallader - 153
George Fussey - 275
Keith Hill - 200
Malcolm Leach - 166
Duncan Reed, Con - 158
Lars Swann, Con - 113
Margery Thorogood - 109
OAKLEY GREEN AND FIFIELD WARD OF BRAY PARISH COUNCIL
Nicola Marsh, Ind - 216
Chris Yates - 84
SUNNINGHILL AND SOUTH ASCOT WARD OF SUNNINGHILL AND ASCOT PARISH COUNCIL
Peter Deason - 520
Mark Finch, Ind - 455
Charlotte Herring - 390
Spike Humphrey - 632
Adam Jezard, Ind - 578
Pat Morris - 193
Alison Sharpe - 727
Ian Steers, Ind - 698
Barbara Story - 660
Robin Wood - 508
Good evening and welcome to our live blog of the 2019 Royal Borough Local Election results.
The Conservatives secured a narrow majority as the local elections saw a huge shake-up in the Royal Borough.