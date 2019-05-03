Royal Borough parish elections: Full Results

Following the parish elections in the Royal Borough yesterday here are the results.

Candidates in bold were elected.

Key: Con - Conservative, TBF - The Borough First, Lab - Labour, Lib Dem - Liberal Democrats, OWRA - Old Windsor Residents Association, WWRA - West Windsor Residents Association, UKIP - United Kingdom Independence Party, Ind – Independent

CHEAPSIDE WARD OF SUNNINGHILL AND ASCOT PARISH COUNCIL

John Gripton, Ind - 104

Barbra Hilton - 103

COOKHAM RISE WARD OF COOKHAM PARISH COUNCIL

Carol Aisladie, Lib Dem - 778

Lesley Austin, Lib Dem - 667

Michael Barnes, Lib Dem - 744

Mandy Brar, Lib Dem - 1050

Eileen Bune, Lib Dem - 701

Pauline Clark, Con - 410

Martin Coker, Lib Dem - 723

Andrew Coulter, Ind - 290

Christine Doyle, Lib Dem - 749

Jules Herd, Con - 371

Yaeger Irwin, Con - 377

Diane Smyth, Con - 386

Tracy Suleiman, Lib Dem - 711

Faith White, Lib Dem - 713

COOKHAM WEST WARD OF COOKHAM PARISH COUNCIL

Iain Herd, Con - 249

Mark Howard, Lib Dem - 236

Bill Perry, Con - 254

Peter Roe, Con - 241

Sam Sethi, Lib Dem - 209

Andy Taylor, Con - 188

ETON WARD OF ETON TOWN COUNCIL

Derek Bishop - 148

Michael Blightman - 120

Michael Cadwallader - 153

George Fussey - 275

Keith Hill - 200

Malcolm Leach - 166

Duncan Reed, Con - 158

Lars Swann, Con - 113

Margery Thorogood - 109

OAKLEY GREEN AND FIFIELD WARD OF BRAY PARISH COUNCIL

Nicola Marsh, Ind - 216

Chris Yates - 84

SUNNINGHILL AND SOUTH ASCOT WARD OF SUNNINGHILL AND ASCOT PARISH COUNCIL

Peter Deason - 520

Mark Finch, Ind - 455

Charlotte Herring - 390

Spike Humphrey - 632

Adam Jezard, Ind - 578

Pat Morris - 193

Alison Sharpe - 727

Ian Steers, Ind - 698

Barbara Story - 660

Robin Wood - 508