    Brexit Party comes top in Royal Borough European election results

    The Brexit Party has come top in Thursday's European elections, followed narrowly by the Liberal Democrats.

    Nigel Farage's party took 13,289 votes while pro-Remain Lib Dems received 12,769.

    It proved to be a dismal night for the two main parties as the Conservatives took just 5,496 and Labour finished with 1,847.

    The Green Party took 4,554 and Change UK bagged 2,051.

    Voters went to the polls on Thursday to elect members of the European Parliament. The Royal Borough is part of the South-east region and the candidates elected for the region are to be announced later tonight.

    Meanwhile, the Socialist Party of Great Britain received 50 votes, the UK European Union Party got 129, UKIP took 580 while three independent candidates got just over 100 between themselves.

      02:02, 27 May 2019

      No Deal - No Problem

