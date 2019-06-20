SITE INDEX

    • Thunderstorms expected to bring torrential rain to Berkshire and Buckinghamshire this weekend

    George Roberts

    Thundery rain weather warning for Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough

    Thunderstorms could bring torrential rain and lightning across Berkshire and Buckinghamshire this weekend.

    The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across the whole of England and Wales from 3pm on Sunday all the way through to Monday night.

    There is a small chance that homes and businesses will be flooded and a slight chance of power cuts.

    Spray and flooding could also impact driving conditions.

    The Met Office has advised people plan ahead before travelling.

