SITE INDEX

Fullscreen Education
Thu, 15
22 °C
Fri, 16
18 °C
Sat, 17
21 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • LIVE: A-level results day 2019

    Staff reporter

    Staff reporter

    LIVE: A-level results day 2019

    Hundreds of students across East Berkshire and South Bucks are collecting their A-level results today.

    We are reporting live throughout Thursday morning with the latest reaction, stories, photos and pass rates from schools across the area.

    Check out our live blog below.

    10:41am:

    There are plenty of Upton Court Grammar students who will be feeling pleased with themselves today.

    10.39am:

    DESBOROUGH COLLEGE, MAIDENHEAD: One student made history by securing a grade no one at the school has managed in 16 years.

    Oscar Willis got an A* in further maths, an achievement no student has manged in recent memory.

    The 18-year-old also managed an A and B in his other subjects, meaning he will be off to the University of Manchester to study physics.

    He said: "In maths, its all about practice and I have done so many past papers, enough to make you want to blow your brains out, but it was worth it.

    "I've not told my parents yet, my mum is going to be really happy."

    10.25am:

    Couldn't agree more, Kieran. This week's 'Tiser is now on sale at all respectable news vendors.

    10.19am:

    Reporter Kieran Bell got hold of Furze Platt School's head teacher for a quick chat.

    10.15am:

    HEATHFIELD SCHOOL, ASCOT: The independent school achieved an A*-C rate of 82.2 per cent, with nearly 40 per cent of students securing A*/A.

    The English department marked its most successful year to date with all girls gaining A* or A grades.

    10.08am:

    ...and so are the results for The Windsor Boys' School.

    10.07am:

    Cox Green results are in.

    9.56am:

    Impressive work!

    9.50am:

    Well done Ollie!

    9.40am:

    Our community reporter Jade Kidd is at Burnham Grammar School this morning

    9.33am:

    Well done Teona!

    9.25am:

    Record breaking results at Newlands Girls School!

    9.20am:

    Reporter George Roberts is at Desborough School where students have just collected their results. Well done Oscar! 

    9.19am:

    9.15am:

    9.02am:

    Not everyone is heading straight to uni.

    8.52am:

    Collecting your exam results isn't quite like it used to be...

    8.50am:

    8.42am:

    The first results are starting to come in. Our reporters are visiting schools across the region this morning.

    8.19am:

    Good morning everyone and welcome to our live blog for A-level results day 2019.

    We will be bringing you updates from our schools throughout the morning.

    Good luck to everyone collecting their results!

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved