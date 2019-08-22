LIVE: GCSE Results Day 2019

Hundreds of students across East Berkshire and South Bucks are collecting their GCSE results today.

HOLYPORT COLLEGE, HOLYPORT: Headmaster Ben McCarey said it was ‘wonderful’ to see students ‘rewarded for all of their hard work’.

Of all grades awarded 85 per cent were grade 4 or above and 31 per cent were 7, 8 or 9.

In both English and maths 80 per cent of students achieved pass grades.

McCarey said: “It was wonderful to see our students getting their results this morning and being rewarded for all of their hard work.

“It's great to see so many of our students achieving the top grades of 7, 8 and 9 again this year but we are equally delighted for those who gave their all to secure fantastic grades at every level.”

CLAIRES COURT, MAIDENHEAD: A superb set of results - the best since 2010 - saw 90 per cent of the independent school’s pupils attain at least five GCSEs at grade 4 or above, including English and maths.

A total of 30.2 per cent of entrants achieved 9 – 7 grades.

Hannah Straw gained three 9s, six 8s and two 6s and is staying at Claires Court to study history, Spanish, maths and psychology.

“I’m so happy and couldn’t ask for anything more. I love the school, the teachers and the community feel,” she said.

Academic principal James Wilding said: “These are the best results the school has achieved since 2010, and to gain 30% of our GCSE subjects at level 7 or above is a magnificent achievement.

“This reflects well on the pupils who have worked so hard, on the teachers who have led their learning over the 2 years of their GCSE course programme and of course on their parents who have been such a support.”

FURZE PLATT SENIOR SCHOOL, MAIDENHEAD: The school’s exams officer had to spend a night away from her daughter to avoid giving away her results – but did enjoy an evening in Henley nonetheless.

Sarah Hemsley’s daughter Amber Hemsley knew that her mum had access to her results before her, but on Thursday the pair rejoiced as Amber came away with five 9s, four 7s, a 6 and an A* in further maths.

Amber – who will study computing, maths, physics and further maths at the school’s sixth form – said: “Everyone keeps asking: Is it weird having [your mum] in the exam room?

“She was always way more stressed than I was. I am very happy.”

Harry Twite, 16, was also celebrating after picking up four 9s, two 7s, three 6s, a 5 and an A in further maths as mum Majella Mah looked on with pride – and the odd tear in her eye.

The Furze Platt road school achieved a pass rate at 9-4 across all subjects of 75.5 per cent, with a 4 plus pass rate in English and maths at 74 per cent.

NEWLANDS GIRLS’ SCHOOL, MAIDENHEAD: There were 9s aplenty at the Farm Road school as it came away with an 89.1 per cent overall pass rate in all subjects at grades 9-4.

A total of 38 per cent of all grades were a 7 or better, while 88 per cent of students achieved a grade 4 or above in English and maths.

Stand-out performers included Olivia Schofield, 16, who got 9s in geography, history, maths, business, biology, Spanish, English language and literature, and an 8 in chemistry and physics.

She will be staying on at Newlands sixth form to study chemistry, biology, maths and geography.

Fellow student Katie Berger, 16, was celebrating five 9s, four 8s and a 7 and will also be staying in Farm Road for her A-Levels.

Katie said: “I’m really pleased, it’s a relief now, knowing what I have got.”

Olivia rightly looks pleased with her grades.

DESBOROUGH COLLEGE, MAIDENHEAD: Paul Frazer, headteacher at Desborough College, said: “My sincere thanks to the staff and congratulations to the boys on achieving an excellent set of examination results, my last as headteacher.

“I was particularly pleased with the 96 per cent pass rate in Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Drama, the 100 per cent pass rate in PE and 84 per cent pass rate in Maths.”

A total of 77 per cent of students achieved the higher grades in English.

Mr Frazer added: “I am delighted that so many of the boys will be eligible to join our sixth-form or take up some much sought after apprenticeships.”

LYNCH HILL ENTERPRISE ACADEMY, SLOUGH: History was made at Lynch Hill Enterprise Academy as students picked up their GCSE results for the first time.

The academy, founded in 2014, had 60 per cent of its students achieve five or more qualifications at grade 4 or higher.

Headteacher Chris Thomas said: “We are delighted by the effort that our students have made and the determination from our fantastic staff to ensure that the students maximised their potential.

“Many will now move on to sixth form studies at other schools within Slough.

“This is a splendid start to the academic outcomes of Lynch Hill Enterprise Academy and the entire school community should feel very proud.”

THE E-ACT BURNHAM PARK ACADEMY, BURNHAM: Students attended the school’s last GCSE results day following its closure.

Jermaine Christian achieved four 6s, two 7s and two 8s and Sophie Davidson achieved one 5, two 6s and four 7s.

Sam Thorne received one 5, three 6s, one 7 and one 8, while Katarzyna Mroczek achieved one 5, two 6s, two 7s, one 8 and three 9s.

Headteacher James Hughes said: “I know that the maths boundaries were tough this year and people have taken a dip, we’ve took a dip which is disappointing but its probably everything that’s going on with the school closing and losing staff.

“It was always going to be a fight to try and sustain the results for the last couple of years but I’d say I was disappointed.”

“It’s always sad when you leave a school anyway but particularly because this one is closing down and because it's closing because of student numbers rather than how our students are achieving.”

An E-ACT spokesperson said: "The academy is in the process of finalising its overall results and will be releasing them in line with the Department for Education’s timescales."

CHARTERS SCHOOL, SUNNINGDALE: Headteacher Richard Pilgrim said: “Our year 11 students have worked extremely hard and should be proud of their achievements.

"We have seen some spectacular individual performances and I wish all the young people in the year group every success in their future careers, whether at Charters or elsewhere.”

Overall 74 per cent achieved five or more GCSEs level 9 - 4 including English and Maths.

Charters student Charlotte Paine obtained 11 GCSEs, all at the top grade 9 plus an A* in Further Mathematics, one of only 120 students out of 700,000 in the country to gain such an outstanding set of results.

She said: “I’m really happy and would like to thank all my teachers for being such great role models.”

ST BERNARD’S CATHOLIC GRAMMAR SCHOOL: St Bernard's is today celebrating its best ever GCSE results with 61 per cent of all grades being at grade 9-7.

Ninety-eight per cent of students gained 5 or more grades at grade 5 or higher and every student passed English and maths.

Fifteen per cent of all grades were at grade 9 and 48 per cent of students gained 8 or more grades 9-7.

Asmita Nyogi got eleven grade 9s and received a special recognition from the OCR exam board as one of the highest performers in GCSE English language in the country.

Maria Nozdrina and Aislinn Cragg both got nine grade 9s and two grade 8s.

LVS, ASCOT: An England under 16 hockey player did well to combine a hectic club and international training schedule with her academic studies.

Luisa Northing’s results included three grade 8s. She said: “The school has been really supportive of me combining work and sport.”

Hector Earnshaw collected seven grade 9s, two grade 8s and a grade 7. He said: “I was hoping to do well but didn’t expect to do that well.”

Overall students achieved a 90 per cent pass rate in English and maths and a 100 per cent pass rate in IT, design and technology and art.

LVS Ascot principal Christine Cunniffe said: “We are delighted with this year’s GCSE results, especially being the first complete year of the new grading system and linear exams.”

THE PIGGOTT SCHOOL, WARGRAVE: The school saw 85 per cent of students achieve five GCSE’S at grade 4 or above including maths and English.

Overall, 90 per cent of students passed English and 90 per cent of students passed maths with a grade 4 or above.

Students achieved a 100 per cent pass rates at grade 4 or above in history, dance, diploma in digital applications and Chinese, 99 per cent in art, and 98 per cent in biology and physics.

The majority of students will be returning to study at the school’s sixth form, alongside several external candidates.

Headteacher Derren Gray said: “I thank all the teaching and support staff for their continued hard work, dedication and professionalism.

“Congratulations to all our students on their richly deserved success, and thank you to all their their parents for their unstinting support."

KHALSA SECONDAY ACADEMY, STOKE POGES: The acting headteacher at Khalsa Secondary Academy said he is ‘very proud’ of all students following the release of this year’s GCSE results.

The Hollybush Hill academy had 66 per cent of pupils achieve five or more passes, grade 4 or above, including English and maths.

Julian Williams, acting head of school, said: “We are very proud of our students who have worked so hard to achieve these results and we are grateful for the support we always receive from parents to ensure their children strive to do their best.”

BURNHAM GRAMMAR SCHOOL, BURNHAM: The school is celebrating its ‘best ever results’ as 99 per cent of students achieved five 9 to 4 grades including maths and English.

Maisie Day, 16, achieved seven 9s including English language and English literature and three 8s including maths. She is hoping to study history, Spanish and psychology for A-level.

She said: “[I was] surprised, I opened it and started crying because it was a complete shock for me, I didn’t expect it at all.”

George Carter, 16 achieved seven 9s, three 8s and an A* with distinction in further maths and will be studying maths, further maths, geography and philosophy for A-level.

Esther Sogbesan, 16l achieved 7s, 8s and 9s including a 7 in maths and is hoping to study chemistry, biology and Spanish for A-level.

Sebastian Morson, 16, achieved six 9s, and three 8s including a 9 in maths, an 8 in English literature and 7 in English language and is studying further maths, physics and computer science at A-level.

Emily Brown, 16, achieved a 7 in English language, an 8 in English literature including and eight 9s including maths and will be studying biology, chemistry and psychology at A-level.

Headteacher Dr Andy Gillespie said: “The results are incredible because we’ve got 70 per cent of our students had five or more 7 to 9 grades which is five or more A to A*s from the old qualification system. Its hard to compare different systems but they’re our best ever results.”

WINDSOR GIRLS’ SCHOOL, WINDSOR: They're only 16-years-old but students at Windsor Girls School have already got one eye on the future.

Emily Helsby, who achieved eight grade 9s and two grade 8s, will take biology, chemistry and physics A-levels at the school’s sixth form and wants to go on to study medicine.

She said: “I just had my work experience at Wexham Park Hospital which was pretty amazing.”

Chloe Rodgers earned herself eight grade 9s, one grade 8 and one grade 7 and will also take A-levels at the school in biology, chemistry and maths.

She said: “I’d like to do biochemistry and university and hopefully then go into genetic research.”

Overall 85 per cent of students passed English and 80 per cent passed maths.

HERSCHEL GRAMMAR SCHOOL, SLOUGH: The Northampton Avenue school is celebrating a 99.6 per cent pass rate at grades 9-4 including English and maths.

Sixty-nine per cent of all grades were 9-7 with 46 per cent grade 8 or 9 - up by 18 per cent on last year.

Seventy-seven per cent of pupils achieved at least five 9-7 grades.

“The students worked really hard and deserve this success. Many congratulations to them,” said headteacher Jo Rockall.

SIR WILLIAM BORLASE’S SCHOOL, MARLOW: The West Street school achieved a 98.8 per cent pass rate at grades 9-4 in all subjects.

Level 9 grades were up on last year to 21.6 per cent, level 8/9 grades were up 47.2 per cent – with nearly half of grades at level 8/9.

Kay Mountfield, headteacher, said: “These results reflect the hard work and sustained commitment of the students and staff throughout the duration of the courses, as well as a focused approach to revision.

“Our students manage their studies alongside very busy extra-curricular commitments and volunteering both inside and outside school. We are all very proud of their achievements.”

COX GREEN SCHOOL, MAIDENHEAD: More than 65 per cent of the year achieved five GCSE passes including English and maths.

The results are even more impressive when broken down – 80 per cent of pupils got 4 or above in English and 75 per cent got that or higher in maths.

Standouts include Georgia Bradfield, who got nine 9s, and James Meyrick, who got eight 9s.

“The results this year are testament to the dedicated Cox Green family and the excellent relationships between staff, parents and students,” the school said in a statement.

Oliver Shiel’s results included an 8 in English and 9 in maths. The 16-year-old said: “I could not have asked for better.”

Here's Oliver, centre, with high-achievers Dillon Cook, 16, right, and Aman Hunjan, 16, left.

THE MARIST SCHOOL, ASCOT: Latin, business and physical education gained the highest numbers of 9 grades across the board this year.

‘Art is another forte’ for the school with 89 per cent of art exams graded 9-7, and 35 per cent of grades in English literature and language scored a mark of 9.

Karl McCloskey, principal of The Marist School, said: “We delight in the attainment of our GCSE students today.

Overall 100 per cent of students achieved five 9-4 grades, including English and Maths.

THE WESTGATE SCHOOL, SLOUGH: A student who started working towards her GCSEs before some of peers has reaped the awards.

Megan Morris who achieved three 9s, two 8s, two 7s and a Distinction* was getting grade 3s in her year 10 mock GCSEs and 5 and 6 grades in her year 11 mocks.

She said: “Everyone else started working hard in year 11, I started in the summer of year 10 – but it paid off I guess.”

The 16-year-old also had to juggle training as a pole-volter twice a week and competing once a week.

Megan wants to go on to be an osteopath and will study biology, chemistry and health and social care at the school.

Overall 61 per cent of students achieved five 9-4 grades, including English and maths.

THE WINDSOR BOYS SCHOOL, WINDSOR: The GCSEs weren’t ‘that bad’ for Jay Tak who will go on to study physics, maths, and either geography or chemistry at A-level at the school.

Jay, 16, achieved four grade 9s, three grade 8s, one grade 7, one grade 6 and one grade 5. He said: “Overall they weren’t that bad but a few tests were quite hard, like English and media.”

Charles Wallis, 16, got five grade 9s, two grade 8s and two grade 6s and will study physics, maths and geography A-levels at the school. He said: “I can’t be not happy with what I got.”

Headteacher Gavin Anderson said all students, regardless of their starting ability, ‘deserve to be congratulated and recognised for the effort and ambition they have shown’.

“For some, achieving a rake of top grades is an astonishing achievement, and to others, securing the hard-earned pass grades is completely life-enhancing.”

Overall 81 per cent of students got 9-4 in maths and 74 per cent achieved 9-4 in English.

Jay looks thrilled with his results.

READING BLUE COAT, SONNING: The private school was celebrating as 100 per cent A* to A grades were awarded to geology, biology, chemistry and drama students.

Ted Aplin of Henley-on-Thames achieved the equivalent of ten A*s in subjects such as chemistry, biology and drama.

He said: “I’m a bit shocked really. I was not expecting this at all. I got a 4 in my history mock exam, but I got a 9 in the real thing.”

Michael Wilkinson, of Woodley who was awarded the Jeffries Cup for the most academic progress at this year's annual Prize Giving Ceremony, achieved the equivalent of nine A* grades.

He said: “I just can’t believe I did so well. I thought I’d do okay, but this is a lot better than I expected. I would say that computer science was quite hard and I was quite worried about it, but even in that I did well.”

Headteacher Jesse Elzinga said: “I’m tremendously proud of these superb GCSE results. This year group has worked extremely well in their time at Blue Coat, and the fact that nearly 70 per cent of all grades were A*/A (or 9-7 in the new scale) is exceptional.”

Overall, 98 per cent of students receive five GCSEs graded 9 to 4, including maths and English.

Here's Ted Aplin.

ST JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL, SLOUGH: It was the strongest set of GCSE results in the school’s history.

Results are the highest they have ever been, with 63 per cent of students gaining five GCSEs graded 9-4, including English and maths.

Among the smiling faces was John Cabasa, who got five grade 9s and four grade 7s.

Ciran Stapleton, headteacher, said: “I am absolutely blown away by what our young people have achieved.

“What is particularly pleasing is that [they] are not just meeting their targets – they are exceeding them.”

HEATHFIELD SCHOOL, ASCOT: It was a perfect day at the London Road private school as it came away with a 100 per cent pass rate at grades 9-4 in every subject, including English and maths.

Across the board, 45 per cent of grades received by Heathfield students were in the top 9-7 grade category.

Core subjects continued to impress, with a 100 per cent pass in maths and English language, while 32 per cent of girls secured a 9-7 in maths, 78 per cent gained 9-6 in English language and 72 per cent got 9-7 in English literature.

Headmistress Marina Gardiner Legge said: “Our students have truly surpassed themselves with this year’s excellent GCSE results, which are a testament to each and every girl’s commitment and dedication as well as the support and encouragement of our staff and parents.”

THE LANGLEY ACADEMY, LANGLEY: The mother of one of the prized pupils at The Langley Academy was left lost for words by her son’s results.

Munib Perveaz achieved the top grade in Spanish, English language and English literature while also managing grade 8s in business, maths, religious studies and history.

The 16-year-old picked up his results alongside his proud mother Wajeeha.

She said: “I’m just speechless and so, so proud.”

The academy, in Langley Road, had 66 per cent of marks in English and maths at grade 4 or above.

Head of year 11, Nesan Jeyaratnam, said: “Its been my first year as head of year 11 and its been an amazing day to be here, the whole year group has been fantastic.”

UPTON COURT GRAMMAR SCHOOL: Students at the Lascelles Road school achieved some of the highest results in the country.

An impressive 99 per cent of learners got a grade 4 or above in five or more of their subjects, including maths and English.

A quarter of all scores in maths, chemistry, geography and product design were the top grade.

Headteacher Mark Pritchard said: “I am particularly proud that, in addition to exceptional exam grades, Upton Court Grammar School ensures our young people receive a quality education and develop the knowledge, skills and attitudes needed to be successful and engaged citizens.”

LONG CLOSE SCHOOL, SLOUGH: Students at the co-educational reached the end of their school journeys on results day today, with some attending the school since they were two years old.

Ninety-three per cent of students achieved grades 9-4, with many achieving grade 8 and 9.

Headteacher Kamaldeep Nijjar said: "As a school, we have seen some amazing individual grades as well as some exceptional performances in particular subject areas."

SLOUGH AND ETON C OF E BUSINESS & ENTERPRISE COLLEGE: Hard work was the key to success according to students at the Slough and Eton Church of England Business and Enterprise College.

Emran Majidy, of Spackmans Way, was one of the stand-out performers as he achieved a grade 9 in all but one of his subjects.

The 16-year-old said: “I think it’s just about paying attention in class, working hard and avoiding distractions.

“When I was younger I was clever but didn’t put in as much work and then when I got to year 10 and 11 I realised that talent wasn’t enough.”

Farhan Jaffri, of Baylis Road, also defied expectations to get a set of results which included grade 9s in history, English literature, sociology and religious studies.

His dad, Imran, said: “He put a tremendous amount of work in considering where he was in his education three or four years ago.”

Overall, 64 per cent of grades at the college, in Ragstone Road, were grade 4 or above.

In maths and English, 60 per cent of marks were grade 4 or above.

ST GEORGE'S SCHOOL, ASCOT: A selection of students got outstanding results in another great year for the school.

One of the top performers was Aimee Thompson, from Camberley, who got eight 9s, one 8 and one 7.

In total, 97 per cent of the Year 11s achieved grades 9-4.

Headmistress Liz Hewer said: "We are fortunate that we can offer such an extensive range of subjects and have inspirational staff who excite intellectual curiosity ."

ALTWOOD SCHOOL: Headteacher Neil Dimbleby was ‘incredibly proud’ of students who got a strong showing in English and Maths.

A total of 76 per cent of pupils achieved grade 4 or above in maths while 72 per cent did the same in English.

In all, 70 per cent of grades returned to the school were 4 or above.

Neil Dimbleby said: “I am incredibly proud of our students for achieving a very strong set of results, reflecting the efforts and progress they have made during their time with us.

“The hard work and commitment of staff and students is continuing to deliver a learning environment where students can thrive and reach their full personal and academic potential.”

BAYLIS COURT SCHOOL, SLOUGH: Teachers at the Gloucester Road school were proud of their students after the overall pass rate went up.

77 per cent of students achieved five 9-4 grades, including English and Maths, which is up by two per cent from last year.

Principal Ray Hinds said: "We are particularly pleased that even though GCSE examinations have become more difficult, we have maintained excellent results.

"Seven students achieved five or more grade 9’s which is remarkable."

BEECHWOOD SCHOOL, SLOUGH: Head boy Tyler Lee couldn't quite believe his luck when he saw his results this morning.

Tyler had earned himself a grade 9 in chemistry - despite missing one of the tests.

"I feel flabbergasted," he said. "I never expected to do so well."

The rest of Tyler's grades were also impressive - he got two 7s and five 8s.

Head girl Shyanne Casais also impressed, getting all 6s and 7s - she hopes to be a forensic investigator one day.

