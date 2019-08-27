Fresh consultation to be held on changes to Borough Local Plan

An extraordinary full council meeting has been called for October to discuss launching a new consultation into changes to the Borough Local Plan (BLP).

The document, which will guide developments in the Royal Borough to 2033, has been in purgatory after its examination, led by a planning inspector, started in the summer last year.

The council has had to do extra work on the plan after the inspector, Louise Phillips, raised questions she had about the BLP, including flood risk to some of the sites assigned for housing.

Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray), the council’s deputy leader and cabinet member of planning, has today confirmed that the council’s leadership will seek permission to run a new consultation on ‘tweaks and adjustments’ to the BLP.

“The plan is currently in abeyance whilst we answer a number of questions from the inspector,” he said.

“From work we are doing, we believe that we will need to make changes to the plan.

“At the moment I can’t comment on those changes.”

But he said the council will need to consult on the changes, which he characterised as ‘tweaks and adjustments’ rather than major changes.

He wants to get the ball rolling on the consultation so it can take place ahead of the Christmas holidays.

The council was criticised in the first round of BLP consultations over what some residents claimed was bad timing, with consultations happening at times residents may be out of the area on holiday.

“Some changes might be quite pleasant,” Cllr Coppinger added.

“I still don’t believe that we need to start all over again.”

The extraordinary full council meeting – a term used for meetings previously unplanned – will be held on Wednesday, October 23 at Maidenhead Town Hall.