Royal Borough launches 24 working hour pothole fix pledge

The Royal Borough has launched its 24 working hour pothole fix pledge today (Monday).

The council says it will now have 'some of the quickest response times for fixing potholes in Berkshire and beyond', with all reported potholes more than 40mm deep on roads fixed within 24 working hours regardless of category.

Those more than 25mm deep on footways will also be attended to during the same time frame.

This means that potholes that meet this criteria that are reported after 5pm on a Friday, will be repaired by 9am the following Tuesday.

Previously, only potholes over 40mm deep on high speed or strategic routes or potholes over 25mm in town centre locations had to be fixed within 24 hours.

Cllr Andrew Johnson, (Con, Hurley and Walthams) lead member for transport policy said: “We promised our residents that we would do everything we could to improve highways across our borough and we have worked hard to introduce this flagship policy less than six months into the new municipal year.

“This policy will mean that our residents will benefit from some of the quickest response times to potholes in Berkshire and beyond, and forms part of our commitment to invest over £50 million into our highways and pavements over the next four years.

“This change will also mean our roads network is safer for vulnerable road users and help support our commitment to support sustainable transport and reduce carbon emissions.”

Residents are being encouraged to report potholes online via the Royal Borough’s website.

Cllr Johnson added: “Nearly 87 per cent of potholes reported last year were reported to us online as it’s the easiest and most convenient way to ensure we can get to work and fix a pothole quickly with the report going directly to the team responsible.”

The council added that 'where there is a clear need for a road to undergo a more time consuming repair, such as resurfacing, the pothole repair will be completed as part of that scheme of work to prevent duplication of work and reduce inconvenience to motorists.'

All other potholes (those less than 40mm or 25mm deep), that do not meet this criteria, will be repaired within the current timeframes depending on their size or location.

The Advertiser joined the council and contractor Volker Highways as it launched its new pledge today. Look out for a feature in this week's paper.