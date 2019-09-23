SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Mon, 23
20 °C
Tue, 24
19 °C
Wed, 25
19 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Weather warning issued for heavy rain in the south east

    George Roberts

    Met Office warns of heavy rain and thundery showers in the South-east

    A weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for the south east and London.

    The Met Office has warned that heavy rain could fall tomorrow (Tuesday) from 4am to 11pm, issuing a yellow weather warning.

    Potential risks of yellow weather warnings include flooding of homes and businesses, delays and cancellations of public transport, road closures and power cuts.

    Thunder and lightning is possible, with strong winds and up to 7cm of rain expected.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved