    Reduced rail service to run over Christmas

    Network Rail will be undertaking some Christmas engineering work.

    The works will take place between Christmas Eve, Tuesday, December 24 and Friday, December 27.

    A reduced service will run on the Tuesday and Friday with replacement buses between Slough and Hillingdon. There will be no service on the entire line on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

