Reduced rail service to run over Christmas

01:16PM, Thursday 03 October 2019
Network Rail will be undertaking some Christmas engineering work.
The works will take place between Christmas Eve, Tuesday, December 24 and Friday, December 27.
A reduced service will run on the Tuesday and Friday with replacement buses between Slough and Hillingdon. There will be no service on the entire line on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A section of the M4 will be closed this weekend, starting tomorrow (Friday) evening.
The M4 will be closed between junctions 5 and 6 for more than 48 hours later this month so a bridge can be demolished.