Charity noticeboard: October 17

WOOBURN GREEN: Enjoy music and dance in aid of charity Veterans Lifeline at The Wooburn Club on Sunday.

The Red & Grey five-piece band will entertain visitors from 3pm- 6.30pm.

Tickets £5 in advance from the club or phone George on 07549 257884. Raffle prizes appreciated.

MARLOW: Charities are invited to set up a pitch at the town’s late night shopping event, which is set to attract thousands of people.

This year’s annual event, organised by the Marlow Chamber of Trade & Commerce, will take place on Thursday, December 5 at 6pm.

The High Street will be closed from 1.30pm - 10pm to allow the set-up of commercial and charity stalls displaying festive goods and food and drink, and there will also be a fair at the end of the High Street.

Email jorodbraybrooke@ gmail.com

MAIDENHEAD: All are invited to a ‘hope walk’ on Saturday in aid of a charity preventing young suicide.

Starting at 10am at the Town Moor car park, Freddy Petro is holding the walk to raise money for PAPYRUS.

For more details call Freddy on 07827 317971.

MAIDENHEAD: The Autism Group has received a donation of £9,637 from the National Lottery Community Fund.

The grant will help the charity run its Special Interest Clubs for young people affected by the condition.

The cash boost will help the group meet demand for places at the popular clubs.

Activities include arts and crafts, trading card and console gaming along with breakout sessions for table tennis, table football, board games, quizzes and more.

Dawn Kohn, from The Autism Group, said: "We are delighted with the award from the National Lottery Community Fund which will help us to continue to provide well structured and supported activity sessions for our young people where they can develop their social skills and form friendships around their shared interests.”

Visit www.theautismgroup.org.uk

TOWN CENTRE: Hundreds of men were tested for possible prostate cancer at an awareness event at Maidenhead Town Hall, courtesy of Maidenhead Lions Club.

On October 3, men aged 45 and over were tested and will be notified of results by The Graham Fulford Charitable Trust, who promote similar events throughout the country.

Anyone who missed this test can visit the Rutherford Cancer Centre in Reading on November 16, when Reading Lions Club will be organizing a similar event.

Details can be found at www.readinglions.org.uk

W Maidenhead Lions Club’s next event is its Combined Charities Christmas Fair on Saturday, November 9 at the town hall, where 40 groups will be selling goods to raise funds for their causes from 10am - 3pm.