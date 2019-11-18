SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Mon, 18
8 °C
Tue, 19
7 °C
Wed, 20
7 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Thick fog could cause traffic delays in Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough

    George Roberts

    Met Office issues fog weather warning

    Thick fog could cause traffic delays in Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough tomorrow (Tuesday) morning.

    The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for dense fog and freezing fog patches across the South East and London tomorrow from 4am to 11am.

    It has warned that the mist could affect journey times, with delays to bus and train services possible. Visibility could be less than 100metres in some areas.

    The fog is expected to lift gradually throughout the morning but could remain until lunchtime in some places.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    M4 closures this weekend

    M4 closures this weekend

    The motorway will be out of action from junction 6 for Slough and 8/9, Maidenhead from 8pm tomorrow night (Friday), until 6am Monday.

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved