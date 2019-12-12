SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Fri, 13
8 °C
Sat, 14
7 °C
Sun, 15
8 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • LIVE: General election 2019 in Maidenhead, Beaconsfield and Windsor

    This page will be updated throughout the night with the latest news, results and reaction from the election counts in Maidenhead, Beaconsfield and Windsor.

    Maidenhead Advertiser reporters

    Maidenhead Advertiser reporters

    LIVE: General election 2019 in East Berkshire and South Bucks

    4.21am:

    We will be wrapping up soon as we can't stay much longer in this leisure centre. Thank you to everyone who has stayed with us.

    4.14am:

    More on Theresa May's victory.

    4.13am:

    4.10am:

    4.08am:

    Tan Dhesi has held for Labour in Slough.

    4.06am:

    More on Windsor

    4.05am:

    JOY MORRISSEY WINS BEACONSFIELD

    3.57am:

    Con - 31,501

    Lib Dem - 11,422

    Labour - 8,147

    Green - 1,796

    David Buckley - 508

    Wisdom Da Costa - 376

    3.56am:

    ADAM AFRIYIE IS RE-ELECTED FOR WINDSOR.

     

    3.43am:

    Mrs May thanked the people of Maidenhead 'who have once again put their faith and trust in me'.

    She added it is 'an important election and we are seeing the country being set on a clear path forward'.

    3.42am:

    Majority is 18,896.

    3.41am:

    Results:

    Con - 32,620

    Lab - 7,882

    Lib - 13,774

    Green - 2,216

    278 spoiled

    3.35am:

    THERESA MAY IS RE-ELECTED

    3.32am:

    Here we go.

    3.25am:

    But not that soon...

    3.12am:

    Maidenhead results soon.

    3.06am:

    John Redwood has been re-elected in Wokingham.

    2.59am:

    Also hearing word of quite a lot of spoiled ballot papers here.

    2.58am:

    The official Conservative Twitter account has announced they have held Maidenhead but no official announcement yet.

    2.53am:

    Cllr Stuart Carroll said of Theresa May: "She's very upbeat and extremely passionate about Maidenhead and to be re-elected would be another major achievement for her."

    2.51am:

     

    2.47am:

    Maidenhead Green Party candidate Emily Tomalin said: "On the doorstep I got a really positive response. People are concerned about the environment.

    She said she was 'really upset' in terms of the national picture and feels like Brexit has got in the way of 'more important issues'.

    2.40am:

    Dominic Grieve has arrived at the Beaconsfield count.

    2.30am:

    Nick Parford has been taking photos at the Beaconsfield count.

    2.27am:

    Kieran making us all feel very old.

     

    2.18am:

    In Maidenhead, we are now on to looking at doubtful ballot papers. Not long now.

    2.16am:

     

    2.08am:

     

    2.03am:

     

    2am:

    Conservative Steve Baker has been re-elected in neighbouring Wycombe.

    1.58am:

    If you haven't heard much from the Windsor count, neither have we. All seems very quiet.

    1.50am:

    A lot of media attention for Beaconsfield tonight.

     

    1.41am:

    We are told Mrs May won't be speaking to us until after the result is declared.

    1.36am:

     

    1.35am:

     

    1.31am:

    Theresa May has arrived at the Maidenhead count.

    1.24am:

     

    1.14am:

    Dominic Grieve isn't the only independent standing in Beaconsfield...

     

    1.10am:

    Beaconsfield turnout is up on 2017, which was 72.3 per cent.

    1.08am:

     

     

    1.07am:

    Again, this is down on 2017, when it was 73.3 per cent.

    1.05am:

    Turnout for Windsor is 71.9 per cent, with 53,952 ballot papers.

    1.03am:

     

    12.47am:

    Turnout is much lower in neighbouring Slough.

     

    12.45am:

     

    12.39am:

    Overall turnout for Maidenhead is 74.05 per cent. A total of 56,772 votes cast.

    Verification is now complete and we are on to the count.

    12.38am:

    Pat McDonald said: "It has been a Marmite election. People either love us or hate us."

    He added he has had some Conservatives vote for hit because he is a Brexiteer.

    "Unfortunately our leadership has not broken through. With young people, yes. We have a number of young people voting for us which is great for the future but clearly we have a problem at the top."

    12.35am:

    Grace Witherden and George Roberts are chatting with Labour candidate Pat McDonald.

    12.30am:

     

    12.24am:

    We are hearing the Maidenhead results could be slightly earlier than initially thought. Maybe as early as 2.30am.

    12.22am:

    It has gone a bit quiet because, frankly, not a lot is happening. Council leader Andrew Johnson and Labour candidate Pat McDonald are at the count.

    11.57pm:

     

    11.54pm:

     

    11.42pm:

    Speaking about the Beaconsfield count, Cllr Gurpreet Bhangra (Con, Boyn Hill) said: "Dominic Grieve is a great guy, but Joy (Morrissey) is going to bring a fresh face to Beaconsfield."

    He is confident of a Joy Morrissey victory.

    11.40pm:

    We are hearing talk of a 4.30am declaration for Beaconsfield.

    11.38pm:

    Quite a few councillors are here now to support their respective party candidates.

    11.36pm:

    As mentioned before, all the ballot boxes are here. Last in for Maidenhead was Sonning, Binfield for Windsor.

    11.35pm:

    Our reporters are chatting to Cllr Samantha Rayner, the Royal Borough deputy leader and cabinet member for Windsor.

    11.29pm:

     

    11.19pm:

    By the way, the Windsor count is taking place in the same building as Maidenhead (The Magnet Leisure Centre).

    It is taking place in the room next door, which is a little bit smaller but has a nice Christmas tree.

    11.18pm:

    The last of the polling station boxes have arrived in Maidenhead. Now on to the verification process.

    11.03pm:

     

    10.57pm:

    Joshua Reynolds has been chatting to us.

     

    10.50pm:

    Oh, if you want to know what is happening in Slough, where Labour's Tan Dhesi is defending his seat, you can follow things here.

    10.46pm:

    The current Maidenhead constituency was formed in 1997, with Theresa May holding the seat since then. The old Windsor and Maidenhead constituency before was also a Conservative safe seat.

    10.44pm:

    It is fair to say the Tories are confident...

     

    10.42pm:

    Lib Dem candidate Joshua Reynolds is here in Maidenhead and speaking to reporters. No sign of the other candidates as yet.

    10.39pm:

    In Beaconsfield, Dominic Grieve is looking to retain his seat. His majority in 2017 was nearly 25,000 but the seat is traditionally a Conservative stronghold.

    10.38pm:

     

     

    10.30pm:

    Want to follow us on Twitter? Here is who is covering what.

     

    10.28pm:

    The ballot boxes are here.

     

    10.25pm:

    Ok, on to Windsor.

    Adam Afriyie is looking to retain his huge majority for the Tories. He has held the seat for 14 years.

    Liberal Democrat Julian Tisi, Green Fintan McKeown, Labour's Peter Shearman and independents  Wisdom Da Costa and David Buckley are also standing.

    10.23pm:

    Ballot boxes are starting to arrive at the Beaconsfield count.

     

    10.21pm:

    We are hearing there is a 'high' turnout for Windsor and Maidenhead. Over 85 per cent of postal votes returned.

    10.18pm:

    Dominic Grieve, who was ousted from the Conservative Party after rebelling against the Government and is now standing as an independent, is going up Tory candidate Joy Morrissey.

    Independent Adam Cleary, The Greens' Zoe Hatch and Labour's Alexa Collins are also standing.

    10.15pm:

    We are also at the Beaconsfield count tonight, which covers Burnham and Marlow. This one could be close...

     

    10.12pm:

    Theresa May's majority in 2017 was 26,457. Pat McDonald also stood that year and finished second, with 11,261 votes.

    10.08pm:

    In Maidenhead, former Prime Minister Theresa May is looking to defend the seat she has held for 22 years. She is up against Joshua Reynolds from the Liberal Democrats, Labour's Pat McDonald and Emily Tomalin from The Green Party.

    10.06pm:

    The exit poll is suggesting a good night for the Conservatives nationally but we have a long night ahead of us. Results for our constituencies should start to come in from about 3.30am.

    10.01pm:

    Hello and welcome to our general election live blog. We will be here throughout the night bringing you all the latest from the counts for Maidenhead, Beaconsfield and Windsor.

    The polling stations have just closed and the exit polls are in...

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    M4 closures this weekend

    M4 closures this weekend

    The motorway will be out of action from junction 6 for Slough and 8/9, Maidenhead from 8pm tomorrow night (Friday), until 6am Monday.

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved