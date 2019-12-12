LIVE: General election 2019 in Maidenhead, Beaconsfield and Windsor

4.21am:

We will be wrapping up soon as we can't stay much longer in this leisure centre. Thank you to everyone who has stayed with us.

More on Theresa May's victory.

FULL RESULTS: Adam Cleary, Ind - 837, Alexa Collins, Lab- 5,756, Dominic Grieve, Ind - 16,765, Zoe Hatch, Green Party, 2,033, Joy Morrissey, Con- 32,477. — Kieran Bell (@KieranB_BM) December 13, 2019

Dominic Grieve loses seat he has held since 1997. Says he has made happy memories here and will do other things that have ‘been on his mind for some time’. Thanks his friends. — Kieran Bell (@KieranB_BM) December 13, 2019

Tan Dhesi has held for Labour in Slough.

More on Windsor

Total votes: 53, 951. Spoilt: 201 — Grace Witherden (@GraceW_BM) December 13, 2019

JOY MORRISSEY WINS BEACONSFIELD

Conservative candidate Joy Morrissey wins Beaconsfield @MaidenheadAds — Jade Kidd (@JadeK_BM) December 13, 2019

Con - 31,501

Lib Dem - 11,422

Labour - 8,147

Green - 1,796

David Buckley - 508

Wisdom Da Costa - 376

ADAM AFRIYIE IS RE-ELECTED FOR WINDSOR.

Mrs May thanked the people of Maidenhead 'who have once again put their faith and trust in me'.

She added it is 'an important election and we are seeing the country being set on a clear path forward'.

Majority is 18,896.

Results:

Con - 32,620

Lab - 7,882

Lib - 13,774

Green - 2,216

278 spoiled

THERESA MAY IS RE-ELECTED

Maidenhead results soon.

John Redwood has been re-elected in Wokingham.

Also hearing word of quite a lot of spoiled ballot papers here.

The official Conservative Twitter account has announced they have held Maidenhead but no official announcement yet.

Cllr Stuart Carroll said of Theresa May: "She's very upbeat and extremely passionate about Maidenhead and to be re-elected would be another major achievement for her."

Here's Maidenhead's Green Party candidate Emily Tomalin. She's 'really upset' with how the national picture is looking tonight. pic.twitter.com/mvwfj3bL4t — George Roberts (@GeorgeR_BM) December 13, 2019

Maidenhead Green Party candidate Emily Tomalin said: "On the doorstep I got a really positive response. People are concerned about the environment.

She said she was 'really upset' in terms of the national picture and feels like Brexit has got in the way of 'more important issues'.

Dominic Grieve has arrived at the Beaconsfield count.

Nick Parford has been taking photos at the Beaconsfield count.

Kieran making us all feel very old.

Dominic Grieve arriving soon. Looks like it’s between him and his former party. Will Grieve lose a seat he has held since I was born? (1997). Stay tuned. — Kieran Bell (@KieranB_BM) December 13, 2019

In Maidenhead, we are now on to looking at doubtful ballot papers. Not long now.

I spoke to Labour candidate Alexa Collins here’s what she said @MaidenheadAds pic.twitter.com/ulxds83dGD — Jade Kidd (@JadeK_BM) December 13, 2019

Labour’s Alexa Collins has arrived. @JadeK_BM has just spoken to her. Just Grieve to go... — Kieran Bell (@KieranB_BM) December 13, 2019

Conservative Steve Baker has been re-elected in neighbouring Wycombe.

If you haven't heard much from the Windsor count, neither have we. All seems very quiet.

A lot of media attention for Beaconsfield tonight.

Joy Morrissey has arrived! pic.twitter.com/FNa0xmCfHe — Kieran Bell (@KieranB_BM) December 13, 2019

1.41am:

We are told Mrs May won't be speaking to us until after the result is declared.

The final count for Beaconsfield had now begun @MaidenheadAds — Jade Kidd (@JadeK_BM) December 13, 2019

Labour's Pat McDonald and Conservative Theresa May are having a chat. #GeneralElection pic.twitter.com/ekoUExSiZj — James Preston (@japre) December 13, 2019

Theresa May has arrived at the Maidenhead count.

Dominic Grieve isn't the only independent standing in Beaconsfield...

I spoke to Independent Candidate Adam Cleary - here’s what he had to say @MaidenheadAds pic.twitter.com/039SH5aql2 — Jade Kidd (@JadeK_BM) December 13, 2019

Beaconsfield turnout is up on 2017, which was 72.3 per cent.

The voter turnout in Beaconsfield is 74.7% and the total number of ballots (including postal votes) is 58,035 @MaidenheadAds — Jade Kidd (@JadeK_BM) December 13, 2019

Again, this is down on 2017, when it was 73.3 per cent.

Turnout for Windsor is 71.9 per cent, with 53,952 ballot papers.

Joy Morrissey arriving soon. Also just spoke to Rob Castell, the Lib Dem candidate who stepped down in support of Grieve. Says the campaign has been ‘inspiring’ and says ‘if anyone can do it, Dominic can.’ — Kieran Bell (@KieranB_BM) December 13, 2019

Turnout is much lower in neighbouring Slough.

The turnout to the @sbc elections has been announced - 59% turnout and 51,197 votes cast — Georgina Bishop (@GeorginaB_BM) December 13, 2019

Just spoken to Pat McDonald, the Maidenhead labour candidate.



He seems really sad and doesn't believe in the leader. Feels Corbyn must go if the result is as bad as the exit poll suggests. — George Roberts (@GeorgeR_BM) December 13, 2019

Overall turnout for Maidenhead is 74.05 per cent. A total of 56,772 votes cast.

Verification is now complete and we are on to the count.

Pat McDonald said: "It has been a Marmite election. People either love us or hate us."

He added he has had some Conservatives vote for hit because he is a Brexiteer.

"Unfortunately our leadership has not broken through. With young people, yes. We have a number of young people voting for us which is great for the future but clearly we have a problem at the top."

Grace Witherden and George Roberts are chatting with Labour candidate Pat McDonald.

Cafe here very busy with candidates/councillors. Not much else going on atm. Still waiting for verification. I’ve had two compliments over my suit though — Grace Witherden (@GraceW_BM) December 13, 2019

We are hearing the Maidenhead results could be slightly earlier than initially thought. Maybe as early as 2.30am.

It has gone a bit quiet because, frankly, not a lot is happening. Council leader Andrew Johnson and Labour candidate Pat McDonald are at the count.

Cllr Samantha Rayner has been working on campaigns in Windsor/Maidenhead and Beaconsfield. Said some of her election posters were torn down from her land by vandalised. Election been quite nasty in general this time — Grace Witherden (@GraceW_BM) December 13, 2019

Speaking about the Beaconsfield count, Cllr Gurpreet Bhangra (Con, Boyn Hill) said: "Dominic Grieve is a great guy, but Joy (Morrissey) is going to bring a fresh face to Beaconsfield."

He is confident of a Joy Morrissey victory.

We are hearing talk of a 4.30am declaration for Beaconsfield.

Quite a few councillors are here now to support their respective party candidates.

As mentioned before, all the ballot boxes are here. Last in for Maidenhead was Sonning, Binfield for Windsor.

Our reporters are chatting to Cllr Samantha Rayner, the Royal Borough deputy leader and cabinet member for Windsor.

Just bumped into @GreenZoeHatch from The Green Party. Tells me she isn’t expecting an upset here but says there has been ‘so much pressure to vote tactically’. She adds: ‘I’m not going to take tonight’s result as a reflection of how people feel about the Green Party.’ pic.twitter.com/ccnEBlWjER — Kieran Bell (@KieranB_BM) December 12, 2019

By the way, the Windsor count is taking place in the same building as Maidenhead (The Magnet Leisure Centre).

It is taking place in the room next door, which is a little bit smaller but has a nice Christmas tree.

Windsor count is going on in the next room. Nice tree. #GeneralElection pic.twitter.com/t3gElyNFn9 — James Preston (@japre) December 12, 2019

The last of the polling station boxes have arrived in Maidenhead. Now on to the verification process.

“We’re not going to stop campaigning for the people’s vote” @JoshReynoldsSL6 pic.twitter.com/6sCJPzCirm — Grace Witherden (@GraceW_BM) December 12, 2019

Joshua Reynolds has been chatting to us.

Just had a chat with Lib Dem candidate @JoshReynoldsSL6 who's in good spirits despite what th exit polls are saying.



The 20yo said: 'I think young people know what they want, I have been going to schools for the last year and they have passion.' — George Roberts (@GeorgeR_BM) December 12, 2019

Oh, if you want to know what is happening in Slough, where Labour's Tan Dhesi is defending his seat, you can follow things here.

The current Maidenhead constituency was formed in 1997, with Theresa May holding the seat since then. The old Windsor and Maidenhead constituency before was also a Conservative safe seat.

It is fair to say the Tories are confident...

David Coppinger, conservative cllr and deputy leader of the council: 'We are going to win. It's that simple.' — George Roberts (@GeorgeR_BM) December 12, 2019

Lib Dem candidate Joshua Reynolds is here in Maidenhead and speaking to reporters. No sign of the other candidates as yet.

In Beaconsfield, Dominic Grieve is looking to retain his seat. His majority in 2017 was nearly 25,000 but the seat is traditionally a Conservative stronghold.

Want to follow us on Twitter? Here is who is covering what.

The ballot boxes are here.

Maidenhead Election 2019. The ballot boxes are starting to arrive. First in was Marlow Rd community centre and then All Saints. @MaidenheadAds #GeneralElection @GraceW_BM pic.twitter.com/3qrjg4wkHh — Ian Longthorne (@IanLongthorne) December 12, 2019

Ok, on to Windsor.

Adam Afriyie is looking to retain his huge majority for the Tories. He has held the seat for 14 years.

Liberal Democrat Julian Tisi, Green Fintan McKeown, Labour's Peter Shearman and independents Wisdom Da Costa and David Buckley are also standing.

Ballot boxes are starting to arrive at the Beaconsfield count.

First ballot boxes are arriving from the many polling stations across the constituency. Last one expected around midnight, then verification, before the count starts at about 1.30am (approx). pic.twitter.com/uhZg6vBA00 — Kieran Bell (@KieranB_BM) December 12, 2019

We are hearing there is a 'high' turnout for Windsor and Maidenhead. Over 85 per cent of postal votes returned.

Dominic Grieve, who was ousted from the Conservative Party after rebelling against the Government and is now standing as an independent, is going up Tory candidate Joy Morrissey.

Independent Adam Cleary, The Greens' Zoe Hatch and Labour's Alexa Collins are also standing.

We are also at the Beaconsfield count tonight, which covers Burnham and Marlow. This one could be close...

Good evening! It’s #GeneralElection19. Me and @JadeK_BM are in Beaconsfield for the count. The media den is filling up and we’ll be reporting live. Follow the @MaidenheadAds live blog too! pic.twitter.com/izMtPLpTcB — Kieran Bell (@KieranB_BM) December 12, 2019

Theresa May's majority in 2017 was 26,457. Pat McDonald also stood that year and finished second, with 11,261 votes.

In Maidenhead, former Prime Minister Theresa May is looking to defend the seat she has held for 22 years. She is up against Joshua Reynolds from the Liberal Democrats, Labour's Pat McDonald and Emily Tomalin from The Green Party.

The exit poll is suggesting a good night for the Conservatives nationally but we have a long night ahead of us. Results for our constituencies should start to come in from about 3.30am.

Hello and welcome to our general election live blog. We will be here throughout the night bringing you all the latest from the counts for Maidenhead, Beaconsfield and Windsor.

The polling stations have just closed and the exit polls are in...