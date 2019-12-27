Group of four charged with conspiracy to supply controlled drugs

Three men and a 17-year-old have been charged with conspiracy to supply controlled drugs and the possession of criminal property.

The charges brought against Farhan Rehman, 22, of Boyn Valley Road, Maidenhead, George Tyson, 22, of Park Corner, Windsor, a 17-year-old boy also from Windsor, and Karol Maczkowski, 23, of no fixed abode, follow the execution of a number of warrants.

They have all been charged with one count of conspiracy to supply a class B controlled drug, one count of conspiracy to supply a class A controlled drug and one count of possession of criminal property on Friday, December 21.

Rehman has also been charged with possession of a firearm without a certificate on Friday, December 21.

They are all due to appear at Reading Crown Court on 20 January 2020.