Where to recycle your Christmas tree in Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough

02:37PM, Friday 03 January 2020
Now the festive season is (almost) over, it's time to recycle those Christmas trees and take down the decorations.
If you live in the Royal Borough, you can drop off your tree at any of the collection sites around the borough between Monday, January 6 and Sunday, January 19.
Maidenhead:
Windsor and Ascot
If you have a green bin, Christmas trees can be left next to the bin on collection day for recycling. If your tree is more than seven feet tall, please cut it into two pieces.
Green bin collections will resume from Monday, January 6 for week 1 collections and are collected the same day as your other bins.
Slough:
Trees can be chopped up and put into the green bin along with any other garden waste. Small stumps can be cut up and put in the bin, larger ones need to be taken to Household Waste and Recycling centres in Langley and Burnham.
Slough Borough Council has also reminded residents to not put wrapping paper or Christmas cards in the red recycling bins. These need to go into the black bins instead.
South Bucks:
Stoke Poges memorial gardens in Church Lane will be recycling Christmas tress until Friday, January 10 free of charge.
All you need to do is drop your tree off by the big oak tree near the main entrance.
