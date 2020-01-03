Where to recycle your Christmas tree in Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough

Now the festive season is (almost) over, it's time to recycle those Christmas trees and take down the decorations.

If you live in the Royal Borough, you can drop off your tree at any of the collection sites around the borough between Monday, January 6 and Sunday, January 19.

Maidenhead:

Bray car park, High Street

Ockwells Park, Oxwells Road in Cox Green.

Hurley car park, High Street

Stubbings Nursery, Henley Road, Maidenhead

Stafferton Way Household Waste and Recycling Centre

Windsor and Ascot

Recreation ground car park, Victoria Road, Ascot

Datchet Village Hall car park, Allen Way

Recreation ground car park, Haywards Mead, Eton Wick

Church Road allotments, Old Windsor

Recreation ground, Robin Willis Way, Old Windsor

Broomhall recreation ground, Broomhall Lane, Sunningdale

Victory Fields recreation ground, London Road, Sunninghill

Community Centre, Hanover Way, Windsor

The Green car park, Wraysbury

If you have a green bin, Christmas trees can be left next to the bin on collection day for recycling. If your tree is more than seven feet tall, please cut it into two pieces.

Green bin collections will resume from Monday, January 6 for week 1 collections and are collected the same day as your other bins.

Slough:

Trees can be chopped up and put into the green bin along with any other garden waste. Small stumps can be cut up and put in the bin, larger ones need to be taken to Household Waste and Recycling centres in Langley and Burnham.

Slough Borough Council has also reminded residents to not put wrapping paper or Christmas cards in the red recycling bins. These need to go into the black bins instead.

South Bucks:

Stoke Poges memorial gardens in Church Lane will be recycling Christmas tress until Friday, January 10 free of charge.

All you need to do is drop your tree off by the big oak tree near the main entrance.