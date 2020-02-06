'Storm Ciara' to bring strong winds to Royal Borough, Bucks and Slough

A yellow weather warning has been put in place for the Royal Borough, Bucks and Slough on Sunday.

'Storm Ciara' will bring strong winds and potentially some disruption to travel throughout Sunday, the Met Office has warned.

Strong winds will be widespread and last throughout much of Sunday, with gusts of 50mph to 60 mph likely across many inland areas.

The warning has been put in place between 12am and 11:59pm.

Those out and about have been warned of flying debris, damage to buildings, closure of bridges and roads, and disruption to public transport. Power cuts may also occur.